Jamie Hayter Demands First-Ever Women’s Blood And Guts Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 29, 2025
Jamie Hayter Demands First-Ever Women’s Blood And Guts Match

Jamie Hayter made a bold statement on Saturday’s AEW Collision, declaring that she is ready for a Blood and Guts match.

After scoring a victory over Julia Hart, Hayter found herself ambushed by Skye Blue, only for Queen Aminata to rush down and even the odds. Moments later, Thekla also joined her allies at ringside, strengthening Hayter’s corner. With the numbers back on her side, Hayter wasted no time grabbing the microphone.

She did not deliver a long speech, but she made her intentions crystal clear, pointing at the Triangle of Madness and shouting just two words , “Blood and Guts.” The challenge sent the crowd into a frenzy, signaling the possibility of something historic on the horizon.

If the match is made official, it would mark the first-ever women’s Blood and Guts bout in AEW history. For those unfamiliar, Blood and Guts is AEW’s take on the classic WarGames concept, with two rings placed side by side and enclosed in a massive steel cage topped with a roof.

While no date has been confirmed, anticipation is already building as fans wait to see if Hayter and her team will indeed step into one of AEW’s most brutal battlefields.

