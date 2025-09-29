Parker Boudreaux Opens Up On His Ongoing Connection With Paul Heyman

During a recent appearance on WrestlingNews.co’s “The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val,” Parker Boudreaux opened up about his ongoing mentorship with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, sparking speculation that he could one day return to WWE as the next “Paul Heyman Guy.” Boudreaux shared that Heyman was instrumental in bringing him into the wrestling business and continues to provide guidance as he develops his career, with hopes of eventually working alongside him on-screen.

Boudreaux recalled that their relationship began when he was still playing football, with Heyman recognizing his potential early on. “Paul Heyman was recruiting me at a young age,” Boudreaux said. “Not many people get the rub from Paul Heyman, especially at a young age like I did. And for him to be not only like a mentor for somebody that brought me into the business, showed me how to really work and to become one of those elite Paul Heyman guys, it’s an honor, man.”

Even after his release from WWE, the connection between the two has remained strong. Boudreaux revealed that Heyman still watches his matches and provides feedback regularly. “It’s a privilege to be having a great relationship to this day with him. I still talk to him very, very often, and he still critiques all my matches,” he explained. “So I think in the future would be to work with him… at some point. That would be kind of like a full circle moment.”

While many might leave with bitterness, Boudreaux has nothing but gratitude for WWE. He explained that his time in the company left him with positive memories and long-lasting connections. “I could never say anything bad about WWE. I had an amazing time in WWE. I was very thankful for my time there,” he said, noting that he still communicates with talents like Bronson Reed and Carmelo Hayes, as well as producers such as Adam Pearce.

Currently, Boudreaux is investing in himself by wrestling across the globe, including tours of Japan and Mexico, while wrestling multiple times a week. He is committed to refining every area of his craft, from his in-ring work to promos and character development. “I’ve never been more locked in, I would say, in my life. And I just live, breathe pro wrestling,” Boudreaux shared.

For him, the ongoing support of Heyman serves as both a privilege and a challenge to meet the high bar set by those before him. “As the Paul Heyman guys… if you look back at it, they’ve all mostly had a long career, and they’ve all been elite level,” Boudreaux said. “He’s not really wrong about too many people. So for him to continue to have that relationship with me is an honor.”