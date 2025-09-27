AEW Collision Results 0 September 27, 2025

Location: Huntington, WV

Venue: Marshall Health Network Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

*We are LIVE with COLD OPEN PROMOS~! Yesssss! Daniel Garcia says not every is willing to pay the price…but he is. Daddy Magic says he gave Garcia everything for 4 years and he can’t get an explanation? Daddy Magic is not a patient guy so he will beat an answer out of him. Jamie Hayter says her and Julia are 1 a piece. She’s not a mystic but she knows it won’t just be them out there, and Hayter welcomes everyone. Julia Hart says the Hart always wins. Komander will become TNT champion tonight and then face his best friend Hologram….we get a Hologram clone glitch on the video screen behind them and Hologram holds his head in pain…we see ‘.clon activated’ as we go back to the live action, Hologram is being beaten down by Kyle Fletcher! Fletcher is pulled off him as we head to ringside for a rundown of the card.

Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, & Claudio Castagnoli w/ Marina Shafir) vs Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, & Daddy Magic

O’Reilly and Garcia are the legal men starting this one, and they grapple as the bell rings. Kyle looks for a cross-armbreaker early on but can’t lock it in. Boot to the face from Garcia, knee to the midsection in return from O’Reilly. Daddy Magic tags in…and Garcia won’t even turn around to face him, tagging out to Claudio. Menard drives a shoulder into the midsection but Claudio muscles him up and hits a deadlift gutwrench suplex. Moxley in, series of chops in the corner, back to Claudio now. Uppercuts working over Menard, Garcia in, and Menard starts firing up on him. O’Reilly and Strong in with quick tags, backbreaker/knee drop combo connects. Daddy Magic whips Garcia into the ropes, Claudio catches Garcia and pulls him to safety. Everyone spills to the floor before Daddy Magic gets Garcia in the corner and hits mounted punches. To the outside, O’Reilly with a running kick to Garcia, but Claudio comes in with a running uppercut.

In the ring, Castagnoli beats down O’Reilly, and Moxley rakes the eyes while the referee is distracted. Mox tags in and looks for a kimura lock, can’t quite get it. He sets O’Reilly on a chair at ringside and boots him head over heels. Cover, 1, 2, no. Castagnoli with uppercuts and a suplex for 2. Kyle starts to slap back at Moxley, but Moxley nails a half Nelson suplex for another 2. He stomps the hand of O’Reilly as he stretches for a tag, and now Castagnoli is in but gets low bridged. Daddy Magic gets pulled off the apron before O’Reilly can tag out. Claudio lifts O’Reilly up and drives him into the Death Riders’ corner, and now Garcia comes in with a guillotine. O’Reilly reverses! But Garcia comes back with a Twist & Shout. Vertical suplex from O’Reilly in response! Tag to Strong. Basement dropkick, backbreaker onto the barricade on Claduio, one to Garcia too. Running lariat, leg lariat, Olympic Slam, Roddy is on FIRE!! Rising knee, O’Reilly in for some double team strikes. O’Reilly dives to the outside but gets uppercutted by Claudio. Gutbuster and a sick kick to Moxley, 1, 2, NO. Moxley and Strong go at it, Strong gets tripped and now Claudio hits the Giant Swing into the dropkick from Moxley. 1, 2, no! Bulldog choke but O’Reilly makes the save. Claudio tries for the swing but O’Reilly counters, sitting up to hit a DDT! Garcia tags in, runs into a kick from Strong. Tag to Daddy Magic! Garcia has nowhere to go. Rights from Menard, beating Garcia down in the corner. Piledriver attempt, Garcia blocks it and quickly tags to Moxley. Garcia trips him though, stomp by Moxley. Garcia in, surfboard stomp! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Death Riders

*Brody King is backstage, addressing the Don Callis Family, saying they’ve made a lot of mistakes. When you try to kill a man, you better make sure he stays dead, otherwise ghosts may come back to settle the score. What better place to settle the score than on the 6th Anniversary of Dynamite? Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks vs Brodido…and KENNY OMEGA! Oooooooh!

*Back from break, we take a look at the end of Dynamite this past week.

Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir vs Rachel Ellering and Rosario Grillo

This match just kinda…happens? Everyone is already in the ring. Olympic slam from Yuta, hammer and anvil elbows. Tag to Marina, so Ellering comes in, rights from Ellering but Marina shakes it off and tells her to do better. Kick to the midsection from Shafir, body slam, and the Mother’s Milk submission applied. Yuta with a Busaiku Knee to Grillo for good measure as the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir

*Yuta takes the mic and says he should have known that Statlander would do what she did; turn on her friends and the people that matter to her most. The only reason she is a champion is because of him, and she embarrassed him, so he will make her pay. Marina Shafir will make her pay this Wednesday. Darby & Kris Statlander will team up to face Marina and Yuta on Dynamite. Yuta addresses Darby now and says Darby saw a load of dead bodies on Mount Everest, and maybe they’ll have to put him right next to them.

*Post-Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page says he owes The Opps, and he knows he wouldn’t have been able to become World champion without their help. While Shibata is out, he is more than happy to step in. The Death Riders still haven’t learned their lesson. Samoa Joe agrees. Joe goes with a teaching metaphor and says they have a new coach and they will run them down on the playing field. Next week, the lessons they haven’t learnt will be learned. They will be lessons they learn for life.

Anthony Bowens & Platinum Max Caster vs The Swirl

Bowens enters first, with Caster of course cutting him off with his own music. Bowens is ready to start, but Caster tags himself in. Nope, Bowens tags himself back in as the disagreement begins early. Caster pulls Bowens to the floor and they get in each other’s face. Blake Christian with a Fosbury Flop through the ropes to Caster, and Johnson targets Bowens in the ring now. Back suplex from Johnson, Christian covers for just a 1 count. Bowens with a suplex and he ascends the buckle, only for Caster to tag himself in. Caster grabs the legs of Johnson, possibly thinking about some scissoring action, but Bowens doesn’t want a part of it, and Johnson attacks from behind. Double back elbows from the Swirl, assisted step up enziguri from Johnson and Christian! Caster is thrown to the outside and sent into the barricade as Christian mocks Caster’s chant.

Christian sets up for a dive but Caster pulls him to the floor instead. Caster gets the crowd to do his chant, takes a moment to talk trash to Bowens, allowing Christian to take back control. Monkey flip clothesline from The Swirl, Johnson covers, 1, 2, no. Christian sent outside, and Johnson is sent down with a back body drop. Bowens is ready for the tag but Caster won’t tag out! Christian back in to take out Caster and Bowens is livid with his ‘partner’. Bowens flips him off and walks out…but here comes Jerry Lynn, who is having none of it. Lynn sends him back, so Bowens demands a tag and Caster accepts this time. Bowens grabs Caster by the hair, The Swirl attack from behind but Bowens turns the tables. Fameasser! Grand Slam! 1, 2, no, save by Christian. Christian sent to the floor, thrust kick from Johnson. Fosbury Flop to the floor by Christian and he holds on to Caster! Splash by Johnson to the floor. Enziguri/brainbuster combo! 1, 2, NO, Caster makes the save! Bowens with a thrust kick to Christian, reverse neckbreaker on Johnson, he sets up for something but Caster tags himself in. Caster on the top rope, Johnson shoves Bowens into him. Rollups exchanged! Roaring elbow to Johnson, Caster rolls him up, 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Anthony Bowens & Max Caster

*Jerry Lynn comes to the ring to celebrate with both guys. The fans chant ‘SCISSOR’…Caster seems on board but Bowens exits the ring instead.

*Mother Wayne is with Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne and says it’s all been contentious lately. Sabian told them he didn’t trust that dinosaur, but Nick Wayne says who cares, he’s gone. Wayne looked at Cage as his target. Cage thinks he’s escaped him, but he just made his problem so much worse. Wayne is not average, he’s the future of pro wrestling, and he will be Cage’s biggest nightmare. He is always one step ahead of Christian Cage.

*Old school VHS-style promo from Tony Schiavone with an 80s flair for the Dynamite 6th Anniversary and Title Tuesday/Collision Wednesday the following week. Amazing stuff.

*Recap of Tony Khan announcing the AEW Women’s tag team championships.

*Lexy Nair is standing by with TayJay. Anna has been hoping for the tag titles for the last 5 years. Tay Melo says they’ve been fighting for the division since day one, and they’ve done it all…together. Anna says they will do whatever it takes to win those titles. Melo says they will be the first ever AEW Women’s tag team champions. Don’t believe them? Just try them.

The Outrunners & Dalton Castle (w/ The Boys) vs Corey Sparks, KM, & Cowpoke Paul

Love Castle peacocking while the Outrunners flex, great entrance from these guys. Magnum and Floyd target Cowpoke Paul with a back suplex, double hip toss to Sparks. KM flexes but wants Castle. Dalton tags in, judo throw to KM. Sunnavabitch elbow drop! Castle is poised…Bangerang with the Outrunners spinning round with him! Love it. 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Outrunners & Dalton Castle

*Mark Briscoe told MJF at All Out he would pay for his sins. Briscoe can put all that behind him and get back to having fun. The Conglomeration have momentum, and while they may be funny, they ain’t no damn joke!

[AEW TNT Championship] Kyle Fletcher vs Komander

Of note, no Don Callis at ringside tonight. Quick rollup by Komander gets 2. Fletcher reverses a hurracanrana attempt, but Komander counters that. Body slam by the champion. Fletcher stomps Komander down and hits another body slam, covers for 2. Tijeras from Komander and a dropkick, followed by a big overhand chop in the corner. Fletcher asks for more, and Komander hits the multi-rope jump armdrag. Fletcher catches Komander on a modified tijeras to the outside, but gets sent into the barricade, Running hurracanrana attempt, Fletcher catches him, apron powerbomb! And again! Fletcher flexes as we head to commercial..

Fletcher has fun with the crowd, happily soaking in their boos as he continues the assault on Komander. Back suplex, rear chinlock applied. Komander gets out of another powerbomb attempt, ascends the buckles and walks the ropes into an armdrag. Big boot from Fletcher! We hear that Hologram is injured so he won’t be able to compete this Wednesday. Spinning DDT from Komander, 1…2…Kyle gets the arm up. HUGE Half Nelson suplex by the TNT champion. To the apron they go, brainbuster attempt is blocked. Kick to the inner thigh, and Komander goes for a tijeras, countered…NO HE GETS IT! Flipping in midair, Komander nails that tijeras to the floor! Back in the ring, Kyle avoids a dive and hits a Michinoku Driver, 1, 2, NO.

Fletcher misses a boot in the corner and is sent to the floor. Komander with the step up top rope moonsault! Beautiful stuff. Back up top he goes but Kyle rolls to the outside to avoid it…nope, Komander does the rope walk, Fletcher dives back in the ring, so Komander switches it up, DESTROYER!! 450 CONNECTS! 1, 2, NOOOO!

Komander goes up top again, Cielito countered with the boots up. Lawn dart connects from Fletcher, boot to the face in the corner. SHEER DROP BRAINBUSTER. 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher

*We recap Fletcher defeating Komander and then head backstage to see Kyle celebrate his victory. Komander found out what happens when you try to take the title from him. Hologram can’t make it to Dynamite, and it looks like he’s scared of Fletcher, but that’s fine because he will be champion for a very long time. Fletcher has his hands free on Wednesday so he wants someone to step up to the plate and face him for the title.

*We go straight to a graphic for Dynamite, and it’s Kyle Fletcher vs Orange Cassidy. No promo or anything, it’s just signed? OK then.

*Bryan Keith and Big Bill make their way out for the tag match. Eddie Kingston heads out with HOOK, and Eddie has the mic, saying he wants to continue what they started at All Out. HOOK takes the mic and says he spoke to Tony Khan and made it a Tornado Tag, and it starts now.

[Tornado Tag] HOOK & Eddie Kingston vs Big Bill & Bryan Keith

HOOK and Kingston both take down Keith in the ring, as Bill grabs Eddie and whips him into the steel steps. Big boot to HOOK too. Keith with a canonball off the apron to take out Eddie! Bill back elbows HOOK and hits an elbow drop as Keith delivers some mounted right hands. Bill heads to the outside to continue his war with Kingston and whips him into the barricade.

Keith holds back HOOK for a boot from Bill, then hits a suplex for 2. Bill slams HOOK. Breaking news, Dynamite will be a 2.5 hour special this coming week for the 6 Year Anniversary. Exploder by HOOK and Eddie is back in now, straps down. Clothesline in the corner, machine gun chops to Keith. Bill targets both men, goozle to both! They break free, double team Exploder! Eddie covers, Bill kicks out at 2. Backdrop suplex by Keith on HOOK, clothesline by Eddie, pump kick from Bill and a splash in the corner, followed by a running clothesline, 1, 2, Eddie kicks out. Dragon screw legwhip from Eddie. Keith with an ezniguri. Exploder by HOOK, Bill trips him up, rollup by Keith, 1, 2, no. Uraken by Eddie! Redrum on Keith, and he has no choice but to tap.

Winners: HOOK & Eddie Kingston

*Lexy Nair is with Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn. Gunn says they’re not disappointed, they took the best tag team to the limit. Jay White gave them a call, and agreed that the Bang Bang Gang needs reinforcements. They need someone from their past. Some people may say this was…inevitable. Ace Austin is here! Austin and Austin say hi to each other haha. Ace says it’s not a game of chance when you make your own luck.

Jamie Hayter vs Julia Hart (w/ Skye Blue)

Hayter shoves Hart back as they grapple in the early goings. Face plant, Hayter firmly in control, so Julia slaps her. Julia runs into a boot from Jamie, hair biel to follow. Julia avoids a running clothesline in the corner as Blue helps her recover, and she smacks Hayter when the referee isn’t looking. DDT from Hart, 1, 2, no. Hart slams the back of Hayter’s head repeatedly into the canvas, hits a suplex and chokes Jamie out on the middle rope. Blue chokes her too while Hart distracts the ref. Hart goes for her top rope walk clothesline and hits it, gets a 2 count. Knee to the midsection and an elbow from Hayter, Skye Blue trips her but Hayter takes her out on the outside.

Hayter up top, missile dropkick, and a shotgun dropkick connects. Saito suplex! 1, 2, no. Julia slips behind, Hayter gets her on her shoulders but Hart reverses with a crucifix bomb…sort of, looked more like a Samoan Drop by Hayter. Tarantula from Hart! Hart looks for a spinning DDT byt Hayter catches her and slams her. Octopus attempt from Hart, Hayter counters with a backbreaker! Double stomp from Hart out of the corner, leg trip, and Hart goes up top for the moonsault…hits it! 1, 2, Hayter gets the foot on the ropes!

Hart screams for Hayter to get up. Octopus hold applied! Hayter counters into a tombstone piledriver!! 1, 2, NO. Hayterade! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

*Skye Blue attacks Hayter as she celebrates. Julia Hart gets involved, double gourdbuster and thrust kicks from the Sisters of Mercy. And HERE COMES QUEEN AMINATA! She attacks the Sisters with a belt, and Thekla runs out now to complete the Triangle. Hayter takes the mic, and says she’s sick of the BS from the Triangle of Madness. Hayter had an epiphany, and the only way to solve this is with three simple words. BLOOD AND GUTS!!! Oh here we goooooo!

On that bombshell, we are done for the night! See you next Saturday folks, enjoy the week ahead.