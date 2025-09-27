WWE NXT No Mercy Results - September 27, 2025

Hey, folks, due to events outside our control, tonight's results are coming to you courtesy of the Cageside Seats, fuck that other guy. Here's the direct site: https://www.cagesideseats.com/wwe/385881/wwe-nxt-no-mercy-2025-results-…

Expect updates roughly every half hour or so--we'll update as frequently as our source does. Special thanks again to CSS and the direct source link is above. Sorry about this, folks, you know I'm generally here to hold down your WWE and NXT PLE needs.

Weigh in below--while I can't cover live, I'll definitely try to keep you all company down below!

WWE NXT No Mercy Results

Results courtesy of Claire Elizabeth of Cageside Seats

WWE NXT NO MERCY LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE

And I belong in the service of the queen, and I belong anywhere but in between. She’s been crying and I’ve been thinking, and I am here to liveblog this pro wrestling show for you, folks.

The show opens with the usual montage of talent arriving at the arena.

We then get a video package hyping tonight’s matches up.

Singles Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

Evans taking it to Briggs out the gates, Josh pulls him to the floor and Je’Von clatters through the ropes and to the floor! Briggs throws him into the apron, Evans sidesteps a charge and Josh goes hard into the steel steps! Big springboard crossbody, Arabian press Frankensteiner, dropkick connects! Briggs stampedes him into the corner, back elbows after back elbows, a vicious elbow, the Young OG crashes into the turnbuckles and Josh biels him across the ring!

Elbow drop gets a nearfall, stomping away at Je’Von’s back, Evans back on his feet, right hands, whip across, schoolboy, cover for two! Briggs with a backbreaker, a butterfly backbreaker, still just a nearfall! Josh pressing the attack, striking away, Young OG on the apron, slingshot blocked and he gets shoved clean off and into the barricade back-first!

Back inside, Briggs trips him up, big splash, nobody home, Book and Vic are bickering a LOT on commentary and it’s kind of distracting, whip and a slam and Je’Von is straightening up, determination on his face, ready to bring the fight to Josh! Elbows, Briggs fires up, yells at him, slaps him, and the Young OG takes his head off with a superkick!

Lariat follows, corkscrew kick, rebound corkscrew kick, Josh is in a bad way! Evans takes his shirt off, Briggs begs off, Evans throws his shirt at him and unloads with body blows in the corner! Punching him right in the throat, he crumples Josh in the corner, up top and perching but Briggs rolls to the floor!

No matter, Je’Von redirects… BIG PLANCHA TO THE FLOOR! Back inside, off the top, frog splash… NOT ENOUGH! Briggs cuts him off, northern lariat… SO CLOSE! Sunset flip, Josh kicks out, elbow combos from Evans, Briggs with an elbow of his own, superkick for a big boot, another big boot lays the Young OG out!

Slingshot backbreaker overrotated single knee facebreaker… STILL NOT ENOUGH! Both men up top and jockeying for position, Evans counters and lands on his feet, front kick, springboard… COUNTERED WITH A CHOKESLAM BUT STILL THE YOUNG OG DOESN’T STAY DOWN! Low-bridge sends Briggs to the floor, Je’Von off the ropes, suicide dive blocked, Josh throws him up on the apron and cuffs him with a huge haymaker on the rebound!

Back inside, off the ropes, big lariat, folding press… JE’VON EVANS GETS HIS FOOT ON THE ROPES! Handful of hair, taking trash, dragging Evans to the corner over the objections of referee Darryl Sharma, Briggs tries to go up top but Je’Von says hell no and gets to his feet! Shoving Josh over and over, paintbrushing him, fired up… BUSAIKU KNEE! SPRINGBOARD COUNTERED WITH A KICK, GOOZLE BU JE’VON COUNTERS WITH THE ACE CRUSHER! SPRINGBOARD, YOUNG OG CUTTER AND IT! IS! OVER!

Je’Von Evans wins by pinfall with the Young OG Cutter.

We get a recap of the TNA invasion that closed out NXT on Tuesday.

A recap of Kelani Jordan winning the TNA Knockouts Championship at Victory Road last night follows, and we get a post-match promo from her about her victory and how she’s gonna continue making history and changing her dreams into gold.

Commentary informs us that Lainey Reid isn’t medically cleared to compete for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship and that’s next, I guess.

Sol’s new opponent is… Jaida Parker!

WWE Speed Women's Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs Jaida Parker

Ruca with a sunset flip, reversed, no fall, Parker with a knee, whip to the corner, Sol gets one over on her and boots her to the floor! Following after, in and out, Jaida with a stomp, cover for two! Inverted surfboard stomp to the spine, Sol Snatcher blocked, chops in the corner, seated senton, three minutes left, Falcon Arrow… RUCA KICKS OUT!

Off the ropes, hip attack countered, lateral press for two! Back elbow, champion off the ropes, running knee and Parker falls to tthe floor! Springboard out to the ramp, Jaida with a big elbow, back inside, brainbuster countered, Sol covers her for two! Trading strikes, ninety seconds left, Samoan drop from the challenger!

Ruca rolls to the ropes, snaps Parker’s neck over the top, drags her out to the floor, Jaida cross chops her throat, over the steps, Sol with a knee and we’ve got a minute left! Moonsault off the steps, nobody home, hip attack connects but Ruca’s down on the floor and dead weight! Parker throws her inside, piefaces Zaria, turns around to see Lash Legend, sidesteps and Zaria spears Legend! Twenty seconds, Sol is on her…

Sol Ruca wins by pinfall with Sol Snatcher, retaining the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

We get “last Tuesday” footage of an interview with Joe Hendry.

He says there’s something Darkstate said in the ring that resonated, because he appreciates who they are and the brotherhood they stand for.

Darkstate roll up to warn him not to show up when his name is said, because it’s on sight, and if you’re not with Darkstate, you’re against them, and they’ll put you down. When Darkstate strike, nobody is safe. Hendry says “with them or against them” is interesting and we cut back to the present.

Weaponized Steel Cage Singles Match: Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace

Grace throws her into the wall in the initial struggle, she grabs a hot pink steel chair but Monroe sidesteps and wallops her with a hot pink kendo stick! Jordynne blocks and gets control of it and returns the favor, moving the chair into position, spinning spinebuster on the chair for two!

Chair set up, jockeying for position, Grace with a double leg, Boston Crab, she moves the chair into position over Blake’s back and sits down on it, bending her in half! Monroe gets out, bites the injured thumb, and throws Jordynne into a chair wedged in the corner! Blake throws her into the steel cage wall, wedges her injured thumb between the wire and stomps her arm!

Monroe dumps a pink trash can full of plunder out and smashes it over Grace’s back… NOPE! Grinding the kendo stick into the injured thumb, she takes a swing but Jordynne rolls away! Tug of war over the kendo stick, Blake swings her around, kendo stick-assisted Stroke! Grounded punches, she grabs a hot pink hair dryer and considers the safety plug for a moment before dragging Grace into the ropes and tying her wrist to the middle rope with the power cord!

Monroe grabs a pair of hot pink scissors out of a purse and grabs a hank of Grace’s hair… AND SHE GIVES JORDYNNE A VICIOUS HAIRCUT IN THE ROPES! Blake throws a handful of hair into the middle of the ring to “Holy shit!” chants, Grace breaks free and lands an axhandle but gets distracted by what’s happened to her hair!

Refocused, primal scream, Lou Thesz Press into mounted punches! Short-arm lariats, big chop, powerbomb lift but Monroe slips out and tries to climb up the cage wall! Jordynne climbs up after her, they’re next to a hot pink baseball bat but she ignores it in favor of a fallaway slam off the ropes… SO CLOSE!

Grace grabs a weight belt and whips Monroe’s back with it before grabbing the trash can, Blake grabs the lid and Van Terminators it into Jordynne! Kick in the ropes, cover but she gets her foot on the ropes! Monroe grabs a bag and opens it… AND SHE DUMPS A PILE OF DIAMONDS OUT?! Thinking Saito suplex, Grace blocks, catch a kick, the Stretch Muffler suplex puts Blake right into her own diamonds!

Jordynne grabs a second trash can and picks Monroe up, setting her up in the turnbuckles, setting the trash can in the splash zone, Blake cuts her off and crotches her, double chop puts her in the Tree of Woe, she places the trash can under Grace and double stomps her into the can… NOT ENOUGH!

Upside down table, one leg unfolded, Jordynne wants to Alabama Slam her into the leg but Blake manages to get away! Grace sets the table up the rest of the way and drags it into the corner, Monroe cuts her off, climbs up top, Jordynne climbs up with her, electric chair but Blake smashes her face into the cage!

Monroe up on top of the cage, Grace joins her, face-to-face, trading chops, headbutts, Jordynne has a crowbar but Blake gets powder from somewhere and throws in her face! Grace staggered, stumbles back to the top rope, gets under Monroe… AVALANCHE AIR RAID CRASH THROUGH THE TABLE AND IT IS OVER!

Jordynne Grace wins by pinfall with an avalanche Air Raide Crash through a table and into diamonds.

We get a statement from Ava Raine about the TNA invasion on Tuesday night.

She says she and Santino Marella spoke for hours to come up with a solution, and on Tuesday, October 7, there will be a show called Invasion that will have two Survivor Series elimination matches and NXT Tag Team Champions Darkstate vs. TNA World Tag Team Champions the Hardy Boyz, title-for-title.

Lash Legend makes her entrance and gets on the mic.

She says she knows what we’re thinking and that getting speared by Zaria was worth it because it cost Jaida Parker the win. And if TNA thinks they’re so big and bad, come and find out, and if there’s anybody that should lead the NXT women’s team, it’s her.

Lainey Reid is interviewed backstage and she’s wearing a walking boot.

She says she’s disappointed and pissed off but the moment she’s cleared, that Speed title is her.

Lola Vice rolls up to give her a pep talk and Reid says she hopes she feels the same way after she loses the title. Vice tells her to watch her mouth before she throws one kick and breaks her leg, and vows that the title is coming home with her.

NXT North American Championship Match: “All Ego” Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights

Circling, Page keeping his distance, collar and elbow, Heights with a go-behind, takedown blocked, Ethan gets in the ropes and forces the break. Side headlock from the champ, shot off, shoulder block, shoulder block, jawing at each other, another shoulder block, All Ego with right hands, Tavion fires back, brawling around the ring.

Pick the leg, Page fights out, kidney punch from Heights, whip reversed, big boot, duck a lariat, duck a kick, Tavion dropkicks him to the ramp! Shoulder block from the challenger, out to the ramp, Ethan with a back body drop! Back inside, Page with a waistlock, shoulder blocks to the kidneys in the corner, big back suplex, cover for two!

Pressing the attack, whip across, Heights cuts him off, corner elbow, suplex lift but his back gives out and All Ego suplexes him for two! Grounding Tavion with a waistlock, putting him in the corner, catch a boot, cut him off with a kick, climbing up with him… TURNBUCKLE BACKBREAKER AND HEIGHTS CRASHES TO THE FLOOR!

Back inside, Tavion with punches, big elbow, lariat, front kick, Sling Blade and the straps are down! Page kicks him away, but he cartwheels through, fireman’s carry, All Ego slips out, single leeg, roll him around into the ankle lock in the middle of the ring! Countered, small package for two, duck a roundhouse kick, folding press for two, Twisted Grin countered into a backslide, still two!

Roundhouse kick connects, Ethan hits the Ego’s Edge, kick out of the folding press and Page takes him into a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring! Heights crawling, desperate, but he gets the ropes! Tavion on the apron, throwing punches, up top, Heights grabs a sleeper in the turnbuckles! Ethan fighting, gets under him… AVALANCHE POWERSLAM! He rolls right on through…

“All Ego” Ethan Page wins by pinfall with Twisted Grin, retaining the NXT North American Championship.

Post-match, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner, Jr. appears on the tron to call All Ego out.

He says if Page wants his AAA Latin American Championship, well he’s got eyes on his NXT North American Championship and he’ll see him real, real soon.

Myles Borne is interviewed backstage.

He says it feels really great to put Lexis King in the rear view after he doubted him, mocked him, and even tried to blind him, but what he really did was help him tap into his inner demon to defeat him. And as far as TNA goes, NXT is his family and he’s ready to go to war for them, and he’ll sign up to be captain, because when TNA shows up, he’s gonna be ready to defend their house.

Mike Santana sends in an Instagram video calling Trick Williams out for not being man enough to take an asswhooping and says he’s gonna do everything it takes to bring that title back where it belongs, and he’s not the only one that’s pissed off. Enjoy No Mercy, because on Tuesday he’s storming back through that door and he’s not coming alone, and he gave us fair warning.

NXT Women's Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs Lola Vice

Feeling out, Jayne with a headlock takeover, Vice counters with the headscissors, Jacy slips out, another headlock, Lola fights to her feet. Jayne with an arm wringer, Vice fighting back and the champion cuts her right back to the mat with a side headlock! Jacy lands a senton, takes a bow in front of Vice’s family, go-behind, back to the headlock, shot off, drop down, block the hip toss, arm drag reversed to a cross armbar, Jayne counters to a pin for two!

Lola with an arm drop, drop toehold, axe kick, Jacy comes back, kicks and a choke in the corner, chops, whip across, Vice ducks a lariat, straight suplex, cover for two. she grabs a reverse chinlock to grind the champion down! Double leg, jackknife pin for two, crucifix for pin, front kick, short-arm kick, a little hip wiggle, knee lift in the ropes, rolling solebutt sends Jayne to the floor!

Fallon Henley runs interference, Jacy whips Lola into the steel steps and follows it with a cannonball senton, much to Vice’s father’s displeasure at ringside. Doing a little dance of her own, ramming Lola into the apron a few times, referee counting, she throws Vice back inside! Sling Blade backbreaker, pressing the attack, piefacing Lola a few times, she catches a kick, lefts and rights, legsweep but her back gives out!

Again Henley runs interference, Jayne hits a lungblower, cover… NOPE! Elbow for two, pulling Vice to her knees by her hair, smashing her face into the mat, rear chinlock applied. back and forth and Lola gets an arm-trap crossface! Jacy counters with a pin, Vice laying kicks in, Speedball kicks, her dad is fired up, shimmy, charge, corner hip attack!

Pulling Jayne to her feet, Saito suplex connects, Jacy ducks a backfist and falls to the floor! Lola takes Fallon out with a cannonball senton but Jayne drops her with a pump kick! Back inside, flash kick, cover… HENLEY PULLS THE REFEREE OUT OF THE RING AND GETS EJECTED FROM RINGSIDE! Jayne with an O’Connor roll for two, sleeper hold on the kickout, Jacy’s got nowhere to go… SHE ROLLS BACK INTO A PIN TO COUNTER!

Sidestep the charge, elbow for backfist for backfist, cover for two! Grounded punches from Jayne, basement superkick, posing for a hostile crowd, backsplash, back elbows, jawing at Papa Vice, Lola gets an elbow up on the charge, up in the turnbuckles, tornado DDT, roll through, guillotine choke in the middle of the ring!

Jacy fights to her feet, rams Vice into the turnbuckles, and crawls away for breathing room! Sidestep the charge, Lola with kicks in the corner, up top, Jayne cuts her off, climbs up with her… BACK SUPERPLEX CONNECTS! RUNNING KNEE IS ONLY GOOD FOR TWO! Back and forth, nearfalls, superkick from the champion, one from the challenger, trading elbows, Speedball kicks, duck under, rolling elbow, off the ropes, backfist connects but Lola falls out of the ring!

Jacy down and out and a figure dressed in black appears to lay Vice out with a cheap shot! Referee counting, Lola just barely beats the count but Jayne is ready for her…

Jacy Jayne wins by pinfall with the rolling elbow, retaining the NXT Women’s Championship.

We get an Instagram promo from Moose where he says you ain’t seen nothing yet and they’re gonna cause even more chaos on Tuesday and then at Invasion he’s gonna prove why he’s the face of the franchise, why you always trust the system, and why TNA will always be the superior brand.

A tweet from Mustafa Ali about continuing the fight follows.

NXT Championship Main Event Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. “Absolute” Ricky Saints

Feeling out, Femi slams him into the mat and tells him to stay down, uppercuts in the corner, boot up, hard right hands from Saints! Oba piefaces him in the ropes, Ricky with a schoolboy, Femi grabs a headlock takeover and grinds him down! Headscissors counter blocks, scoop and a slam, cover for two! Saints with chops in the ropes, whip across, up top, Oba pulls him down, back suplex but he lands on his feet!

Front kick, off the ropes, Sick Kick takes the champion off his feet! Right hands from the challenger, whip to the corner, sidestep, Ricky grabs a knucklelock, thinking Old School but the Ruler pulls him down off the ropes! Go-behind, Femi shrugs him off, kick and a knee send him to the floor and Saints collects himself!

Off the ropes, Oba cuts him off with a cracking elbow! A trifecta of Irish Curses, cover for two, prowling, letting Ricky roll to the ramp, pulling him through the ropes, big elbow sends him right back out! Back inside, Femi with a rear chinlock with a knee to the spine, Saints fights to his feet, Stunner for separation!

Oba catches him off the ropes, ribbreaker, setting him in the turnbuckles, climbing up, backbreaker hold over the turnbuckles! Referee warns him off, Femi backs off, clubbing blow and back to the backbreaker hold for another five count! Ricky with an uppercut, off the top, caught with a chokeslam, cover… STILL NO!

Off the ropes, Saints looking for a head of steam, taking Oba off his feet but back elbow in the corner, fireman’s carry blocked, duck under a boot, Samoan drop connects, cover for two! Leg-feed enzuigiri, off the ropes, Femi sidesteps the spear and swats him to the mat! SWISS DEATH FOR TWO!

Drawing Ricky up, he slips out, off the ropes, spear connects this time… NO DEAL! Saints gets him up, stumbling, staggering, powerbomb connects… OBA KICKS OUT! Trading elbows, trading punches, Ricky goes down and gets back up again but the tank is empty and he collapses to his hands and knees!

Oba goes after him, Saints pops up with strikes but the Ruler lays him out with a big lariat! Counter victory roll gets Ricky a two count, off the ropes and Femi just chucks him across the ring like a sack of potatoes! Fall From Grace countered into a Hurricanrana… STILL NO! Dropkick from the champion and both men are down and out!

Saints falls to the floor, Femi to his feet and he heads out after him, he clears the announce desk and breaks the count before drawing Ricky up and throwing him onto the desk. Climbing up with him, beating his chest, powerbomb lift… SAINTS COUNTERS TO A DDT ON THE ANNOUNCE DESK! Tornado DDT on the floor but ya gotta get him back in, Rick!

He runs down the apron… AND OBA FEMI SLAPS THE LIFE OUT OF HIM WITH A HUGE CHOP! Back inside, fired up, Fall From Grace, lateral press… SAINTS FINDS THE WILL TO KICK OUT! Off the ropes, Oba pops him up, Ricky hits a DDT, tornado DDT off the ropes, cover…

Ricky Saints wins by pinfall with a tornado DDT, becoming the new NXT Champion.

Saints celebrates with the title.

That’s the show, folks.

End of Program

Thanks for stopping by for our live-adjacent results coverage via Cageside's Claire Elizabeth. Y'all have a great weekend!