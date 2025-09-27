WWE returns to "The Sunshine State" for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On tap for tonight's show at Kia Center in Orlando, FL. is Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, with WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in attendance to see who she will face at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Also advertised is Sami Zayn's latest U.S. title open challenge, Giulia & Kiana James vs. Michin & B-Fab, as well as an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Featured below are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, September 26, 2025. The report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS - SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

"WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." kicks things off as always. We then shoot inside the Kia Center in Orlando, FL., where Michael Cole and Booker T, filling in for Corey Graves, welcome us to the show.

Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Kick Things Off

A WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN video package is shown and when it wraps up, we see the face and immediately hear the familiar voice of "The Oracle" Paul Heyman. He has a question for the Orlando crowd. "So, what do ya wanna talk about?"

Heyman continues, "Do you wanna talk about the REAL World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins?" The crowd boos, so Heyman starts to change the subject when the crowd chants “OTC." Paul says he would love to talk about Roman Reigns.

He continues and says but it’s disrespectful to talk about the injured when he got stretched out of Paris by Bronson Reed. Shall we talk about the dog who will main event WrestleMania for five to ten straight years, Bron Breakker? Or should we talk about the conspiracy theories and the rumors surrounding Brock Lesnar?

Before Heyman can go on any further Cody’s music hits to interrupt. The Undisputed WWE Champion comes out to a big pop, the crowd singing along to his theme as Rhodes makes his way down the ramp. We get a glimpse of the Crown Jewel ring from last year as Cody gets on a turnbuckle to another big pop.

Fans chant Cody's name and then begins doing the "Cody, Cody Rhodes!" song version of his chant. Rhodes then begins on the microphone. Cody asks if we all got a chance to see that WrestlePalooza video package. Cody wants to get right to the point.

Cody says he wants to talk about Brock Lesnar. He offers evidence about what he’s trying to talk about, showing a still from WrestlePalooza with Heyman standing by Lesnar ahead of the match against John Cena. Cody wants to know who he’s talking to right now.

He asks if he's talking to The Oracle, The Wiseman, or The Advocate? Heyman says Cody is talking to "The GOAT." Nice. He says and as the Greatest Of All Time, he respects that Cody is asking him about Brock Lesnar. Cody and everyone else knows that when Brock Lesnar is here, everyone is in danger.

Paul has good news for Rhodes, saying that Lesnar is not here tonight as Breakker and Bronson enter the ring. Heyman states that even though Brock isn’t here, who’s to say Cody is not in danger right now? Heyman gets onto the apron as Cody addresses Bron Breakker first.

Hd brings up what Heyman likes to say about Bron before talking about growing up around bookers and people like Paul Heyman. Whatever he sees in a main eventer waiting to happen, it ain’t Bron Breakker. This gets Breakker riled up as he takes his shirt off.

Cody takes his jacket off as he looks to square up with both men despite it being a “bad decision on his part.' He starts unloading shots on Breakker and Reed, but the numbers game is too much for the champ before Randy Orton runs down for the save.

The crowd explodes as "The Viper" catches Reed with an RKO as Cody sends Breakker to the outside. The two men stand tall as the Vision regroups on the ramp. The crowd loves it. That's how the eventful opening segment for this week's show wraps up.

The Street Profits vs. Melo Don't Miz

Once the opening segment wraps up, we shoot backstage, where we hear from The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins insist that any issues between them mean little compared to their mission of regaining the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Street Profits' theme hits and Ford and Dawkins make their way to the ring as the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, some celebrity guests are shown in the crowd, and then Melo Don't Miz duo The Miz and Carmelo Hayes make their way out.

Now the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Ford and Miz kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Miz makes the tag and Hayes picks up where he left off. The two hit a double-team spot as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Miz get the advantage on Ford, a DDT leading to a two count before Montez kicks out. There’s an opening for Hayes to get a leg drop on Ford, allowing Miz to pick up another nearfall in the process. Ford manages to fight back, but Hayes gets the tag to take Dawkins off the apron and isolate Ford.

Dawkins is held back by the ref as Hayes sends Ford to the corner for more damage. Ford gets a couple shots in before reaching over for a tag…but Angelo gets pulled off the apron by Miz! Hayes hits the First 48 on Ford before going up top, but Miz tags himself in.

This leads to some arguing between them, and this allows Dawkins to get the tag. He takes Miz down with a flurry of offense before tagging Ford back in for a frog splash and the win. We get a replay of the finish and the Profits having their celebration cut short as they stare down the Wyatt Sicks who arrive at the commentary station.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders for WWE Tag-Team Titles: The Street Profits

Backstage With Stephanie Vaquer & Jade Cargill

We shoot backstage, where we hear from Jade Cargill, who looks to become the new WWE Women’s Champion after the triple threat tonight. Stephanie Vaquer is here to help remind us that whoever wins the match tonight will face her at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth for the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Giulia & Kiana James vs. Michin & B-Fab

Back inside the arena, we head down to ringside as Giulia and Kiana James make their way out for our next match. As they settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Michin and B-Fab make their way out.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are James and B-Fab. Out of nowhere, Kiana attacks Michin on the apron. She then goes after Fab, who takes her to the mat for a two count.

The tag is made to Michin and the pair double-team James before Michin covers for a two. Michin taunts Giulia before attacking James some more, but Kiana breaks free for a tag to the Women’s United States Champion. Giulia tosses Michin around before landing a stomp.

From there, Michin manages to turn things around until Giulia leaves the ring, taking a short breather with Kiana’s help before B-Fab goes on the attack. Michin comes running out as well before Giula sends her over the commentary table.

Giulia starts to celebrate before Michin makes her way onto the table, charging at the champ with a dropkick off the table and to the floor. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this women's tag-team tilt continues.

When the show returns, we see James and B-Fab working. Some corner work from James then she tags out. Giulia heads up top as James boots B-Fab then Giulia with a top rope dropkick for a 2 count. James back in and punches away at B-Fab.

B-Fab with a slow motion escape from a fireman’s carry position then she cheap shots Giulia. Sort of a side kick from B-Fab to James and tags in Michin. Michin gets to run wild for a bit with kicks then a tornado DDT to James and Giulia breaks up the pin.

Giulia and B-Fab square up, B-Fab lands a pump kick then James with a superkick to B-Fab. James and Michin trade strikes, headbutt from Michin then Eat Defeat but Giulia tags in and hits an Arrivederci knee then a Northern Lights Bomb to Michin to win.

Winners: Giulia & Kiana James

Backstage With Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sol Ruca & Zaria

Backstage, we see the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. In come Sol Ruca and Zaria to want a shot at the tag team titles. Charlotte says their are teams in line. Ruca and Zaria bicker a bit, then Bliss calms things down.

Bliss says Ruca and Zaria don’t behave like a tag team and need to prove themselves as a team. That gets the other two to head out and Charlotte approves of Bliss being harsh like that. On that note, the brief backstage segment wraps up.

Jacob Fatu Returns, Confronts Drew McIntyre

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Drew McIntyre's entrance theme hits. Out comes "The Scottish Psychopath" and he doesn't look happy. As he makes his way to the ring, the show shifts gears and settles into another quick commercial break.

When the show returns, a video package airs promoting the men's and women's WWE Crown Jewel Championship champion versus champion matches coming up at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. Once that wraps up, we see Drew is already in the ring as we come back to ringside.

He has a microphone as he addresses the history he has with the building. He came back to WWE in 2017 at Takeover in this building, he won his second WWE Championship in front of a bunch of screens, and it should’ve been where he stands as the WWE Champion now after Wrestlepalooza.

"The Scottish Psychopath" talks about the fact he should’ve had the match won, talking about the issue of the referee before ultimately saying he forgives Ryan Tran for it. He doesn’t blame the ref, he blames Cody Rhodes. Drew is interrupted by Nick Aldis, with the SmackDown GM telling McIntyre not to make excuses.

McIntyre says he doesn’t know where the boot Drew has came from, because the WWE medical team didn’t give it to him. Drew says it might as well be the Cody Rhodes medical team, but Nick refuses to deal with Drew’s talk about corruption.

McIntyre insists he’s a champion without a championship, but before he can get any further Jacob Fatu’s music hits as the Samoan Werewolf makes his way down to the ring. We get a stare down between the two before Jacob grabs the mic from McIntyre, with Fatu telling Drew to shut up and stop "b*tching."

He gives out to McIntyre about his whining before telling him to sit down, and Drew asks who Jacob thinks he is. Drew says if he wasn’t hurt right now–Jacob interrupts to say that he is all gas, no brakes with it. Drew responds to this with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

Fatu backs up and turns around in shock, but quickly turns back around and fights right back. He then pulls the boot off McIntyre’s foot and lays him out with it. Jacob’s music hits as he stands tall over McIntyre to end the eventful promo segment.

Backstage With Stephanie Vaquer & Tiffany Stratton

Backstage, Stephanie Vaquer tells Tiffany Stratton she will be watching the champ tonight during the title match, as we will see who faces Vaquer at Crown Jewel. The brief backstage segment adding to the promotion for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth wraps up there.

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Je'Von Evans

We shoot to a different area backstage, where we see Sami Zayn talking to Rey Fenix about the open challenge, admitting it could be anyone from SmackDown or Raw facing him as someone lurks in the background. He says they're in Orlando tonight, so "anyone" could answer the challenge. An NXT star?

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break as the WWE U.S. Champion's theme hits and Sami Zayn makes his way to the ring for his latest open challenge title defense. When we return, we find out that it is indeed someone from NXT who has answered the challenge.

WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans comes out to a nice pop from the Orlando crowd. The night before he faces Josh Briggs at No Mercy he’s competing for the United States Championship. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Evans is greeted by “NXT” chants before he locks up with the champ. They trade holds before Zayn takes the challenger to the mat, but also allows Evans to get back to his feet. They go back at it, and Sami gets taken to the corner before Evans backs off.

This allows Zayn to take control with some chops, and heads to the ropes for a springboard attack and a two count over the champ. He follows up with a hurricanrana for another nearfall, before landing a dropkick that sends Zayn to the outside.

Evans goes for a dive but is cut off as Zayn comes back in with a clothesline, sending the challenger down with authority. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this open challenge title tilt continues.

When we return from the break, we see that Zayn has just regained control with some strikes, but gets caught and sent over the rope to the outside before Evans hits a dive onto the champ. Je’Von brings Sami back in the ring, managing to break away from a Blue Thunder Bomb attempt.

He then takes the champ to the mat with a spinning kick for a two. Sami is sent to the corner and propped up on the turnbuckle, only to send Evans to the canvas with a chop. Sami balances himself on the top but is caught with a hurricanrana by the challenger, who takes another close two-count.

Evans heads to the corner as he charges at Zayn, who catches him with an exploder into the turnbuckle! He runs across for a Helluva Kick, but Evans cuts him off with a kick of his own. Double spring torneo splash gets him nothing as Zayn rolls away, but the champ is still in trouble as Evans runs to the corner once more.

An OG Cutter connects on the champ, and Evans makes the cover, but Sami kicks out just in time. The crowd is getting pretty loud as the two go back at it, with Evans narrowly missing an attack on Zayn. Zayn follows that up by this time successfully connecting with a Blue Thunder Bomb for the win to retain in a great match.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Sami Zayn

Backstage With Chelsea Green, Nia Jax & Stephanie Vaquer

Now we shoot backstage, where we see Chelsea Green trying to recruit Nia Jax to the Secret Hervice. She has no luck, as Nia tears the application up before walking away, just as Stephanie Vaquer appears. Vaquer lets Jax knows she’ll be watching.

Vaquer wishes her good luck like a true sportswoman, but then Jax says she oould drop her right now, but she looks forward to standing across the ring from Stephanie when she beats her to becomes the new WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. We head to another break.

Backstage With Damian Priest & Aleister Black

When the show returns, we see one of the members of Pretty Deadly sitting on a cate backstage when up walks Damian Priest, who he calls toxic while poking his finger in his chest. Priest lays him out but is then laid out himself by Aleister Black, who appears out of nowhere.

WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

It's main event time!

Back live inside the Kia Center, the ring entrances begin for our final match of the evening. Nia Jax and Jade Cargill, the two challengers for this triple-threat title tilt, make their respective ring walks first. After they settle inside the ring, we gear up for Tiffy-Time.

The theme for the reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton hits. Out she comes to a good reaction from the Orlando crowd, as Michael Cole sings her praises on commentary. He mentions she is 15-0 this year, the only Raw or SmackDown star who is undefeated, and is in the midst of the third-longest women's title reign.

With the two challengers and the champion in the ring, we hear WWE ring announcer Mark Nash handle the final formal pre-match ring introductions for all three. Jade Cargill, who is from Florida, got a nice reaction. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Jax uses her size and strength to jump off into an early offensive lead. It doesn't last for long, however, as the champion quickly fires up on offense and takes over control of the action. After knocking down Jax, Stratton yells to the crowd, "What time is it?!" as we head to a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we see more back-and-forth action. The finish of this one sees Stratton keep her undefeated streak alive, pulling off the win to ensure "Tiffy-Time" will be live when WWE heads "Down Under" for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. Her opponent for the show, Stephanie Vaquer, squares off with her in the ring after the match wraps up.

As Stratton raises her WWE Women's title in the air, Vaquer stands in front of her and does the same with her newly won WWE Women's World title. The two will meet for the WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth next month. That's how this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Tiffany Stratton