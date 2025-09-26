×
Sami Zayn Issues Another Open Challenge On WWE SmackDown Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 26, 2025
WWE has confirmed a new bout for tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The card is stacked with two major title matches and a special appearance from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as the road to Crown Jewel heats up.

For the fourth week in a row, Sami Zayn will defend his United States Championship in an open challenge. Zayn has vowed to be a true fighting champion since defeating Solo Sikoa for the title in August. He has already turned back challenges from John Cena, Rey Fenix, and Carmelo Hayes, but his opponent for tonight remains a mystery.

Another key match will decide who heads to Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, with Tiffany Stratton putting her WWE Women’s Championship on the line in a triple threat against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. The winner not only leaves SmackDown with the gold but also earns the right to face Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel to determine the 2025 women’s Crown Jewel Champion.

Cody Rhodes is also slated to appear as he continues his build toward the highly anticipated champion vs. champion showdown with Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel on October 11. The night will also feature tag team action, with Michin & B-Fab taking on Women’s United States Champion Giulia & Kiana James.

