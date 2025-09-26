Eric Bischoff Reveals Why Hulk Hogan Biopic With Chris Hemsworth Was Cancelled

Eric Bischoff has shed light on the real reason the long-rumored Hulk Hogan biopic, which was set to star Chris Hemsworth, was scrapped. Speaking on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff broke down the timeline of events and the factors that ultimately doomed the project, which was first announced in 2019 with Todd Phillips attached to direct.

As a producer on the film, Bischoff revealed that the project had strong momentum early on with top-tier names involved. “Scott Silver wrote the script. Took about a year and a half,” he said. “Scott Silver told me it was the best script he’s ever written at that point… Todd Phillips couldn’t wait to make the movie. Chris Hemsworth jumps on board.” However, filming was halted before it began. “COVID hits, shuts down the film industry worldwide… that put everything behind two years.”

That global shutdown created problems for Netflix, who held a two-year option on Hogan’s life rights. Bischoff explained that the streaming giant had to make a payment to extend the deal but failed to do so in time. “Netflix was right up against it. They had 24 hours or less to get a check to Hulk in order to retain their option for another year or two,” he revealed. “They missed the date by 12 hours. Technically, they were in breach… which means that was the end of the movie.”

Despite Netflix’s lapse, Bischoff made it clear the final decision rested with Hogan himself. “Hulk changed his mind,” he said. “Hulk really wanted to maintain a long-term relationship with WWE. As much as Hulk loved that script, it was edgy. There were things in that script that certain people would not be happy to see… There would have been some people that may have taken exception to it, and Hulk just didn’t want to take the risk. He didn’t see the upside in doing the movie to be worth the risk of putting himself into an off-balance relationship with WWE.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).