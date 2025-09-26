Brock Lesnar Set To Miss WWE TV But Locked In For Royal Rumble And WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar made a dominant return to WWE at Wrestlepalooza, but fans should not expect to see him appearing regularly on Raw or SmackDown anytime soon. A new report from Fightful Select indicates that the company is deliberately keeping Lesnar off weekly programming for the foreseeable future.

“Those we spoke to said that he’s off television for a while,” the report stated, adding that this falls in line with Lesnar’s usual part-time schedule. WWE has historically presented him as a special attraction for its biggest shows rather than a fixture on weekly broadcasts.

Despite his absence from TV, WWE already has big plans for him in 2026. Internally, Lesnar is listed for both the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. The creative team is said to be working with the expectation that Lesnar will play a major role at both events. His status as a headliner was further cemented when he appeared on the official promotional poster for WrestleMania 42, signaling that WWE is committed to keeping him a top attraction even amid past concerns from ESPN following the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Bodyslam.net has also reported that Bron Breakker is under consideration as a future opponent for “The Beast.” While not yet confirmed, a showdown between the two at WrestleMania 42 has been floated as a possible “passing of the torch” moment. The story gains extra intrigue with Paul Heyman’s involvement. Lesnar reunited briefly with his longtime advocate at Wrestlepalooza, where Heyman handled his introduction. Heyman now manages The Vision, a group that includes Breakker, which could naturally set the stage for a future collision.

Lesnar’s return at Wrestlepalooza saw him dismantle John Cena in the opening match of the show, re-establishing his dominance and setting the tone for what could be a massive year ahead.

