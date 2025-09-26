Jacob Fatu Set To Return To WWE Television Soon

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu looks set to return to WWE television very soon. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Jacob Fatu will be back imminently.” This follows a lengthy absence from programming after his defeat to Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam in August.

Fatu had a strong start to 2025, highlighted by his victory over LA Knight at WrestleMania, where he won the United States Championship. His popularity grew even further at Money in the Bank when he broke away from The Bloodline, turning babyface in the process.

His momentum took a hit at Night of Champions when he lost the United States Championship back to Sikoa, thanks to interference from new Bloodline member Tala Tonga. A rematch at SummerSlam inside a steel cage also ended in defeat, after which Fatu disappeared from television, wrestling only in dark matches after SmackDown tapings.

Prior to signing with WWE in 2024, Fatu built his reputation on the independent scene and in MLW, where he held the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for an unprecedented 819 days. At this stage, it is not known what creative direction WWE will take with Fatu once he makes his return.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).