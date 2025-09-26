Teddy Long Wants John Cena’s Final Opponent To Be Stone Cold Steve Austin

As John Cena’s farewell tour moves closer to its conclusion, speculation around who will share the ring with him for his final match continues to build. Many fans have debated whether his last opponent should be a modern star or a legendary figure, though Cena’s recent loss at Wrestlepalooza has fueled theories that he could be booked to “get his win back” in his sendoff bout. Despite that chatter, those close to the situation have said that will not be the case.

On the latest episode of the “Road Trip After Hours” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long offered his perspective and dismissed one of the more obvious choices. When asked by host Mac Davis if a potential Cena vs Brock Lesnar showdown would interest him, Long gave a blunt answer. “Not me,” he said. “I’m not, you know, I’m not like a wrestling fan. You know what I mean? So that doesn’t excite me at all.”

Instead of another Lesnar clash, Long felt Cena’s final match should be built as a true spectacle, pairing him with an icon from another era. “You know what I would like to have, I would have brought someone in special,” Long said. “And I mean, I may be, you know, I don’t know what Steve would… but Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin, that’s what I would have liked to have seen.”

Austin last competed at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, and while his in-ring career is considered finished, reports have suggested that he has at least entertained the idea of another one-off match. A clash between Cena and Austin, two of the biggest stars of their respective generations, has often been viewed as one of wrestling’s ultimate dream matches.

The conversation underscores the split among fans and figures in the industry: some want Cena to use his final bout to elevate the next generation, while others, like Long, believe a one-time attraction with another legend would be the most fitting farewell.

