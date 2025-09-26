JBL Reflects On Fearing WWE Was Finished When Bret Hart Left In 1997

On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle With, JBL reflected on one of the most uncertain times in WWE history. The former world champion recalled the uneasy mood in the locker room back in September 1997 when news began circulating that Vince McMahon could not uphold Bret Hart’s long-term 20-year deal with the company. For JBL, who was still new to WWE at the time, it created serious doubts about his career choice.

“It became evident pretty quick,” JBL remembered. “And I remember thinking, ‘Man, I can’t believe I finally made it to the big time, and I chose the wrong company.’ I thought, ‘We’re losing Bret, we’re done.’”

The concern was not unfounded. WWE was on the losing side of the Monday Night War with WCW, and the rise of the NWO had already shifted the balance. “Scott and Kevin had already created the NWO, and they were killing us in ratings. And like I say, Eric was a step ahead of us on everything at that time,” JBL said. “And all of a sudden, now we’re losing Bret Hart. I thought, ‘Man, we got no chance.’ It seemed like another nail in the coffin for us.”

In the midst of the uncertainty, it was veteran road agent Jack Lanza who helped settle JBL’s nerves. “Lanza is the one that pulled me aside and he saw where it was, and he was sitting there with that cigarette, ‘Kid, you see that guy right there?’ talking about Vince. He goes, ‘long as that guy’s in the chair, we’re going to be fine.’ He goes, ‘I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen the warrior come and go. I’ve seen Hogan come and go.’ He said, ‘We’re going to be fine.’ And from that point forward, I felt pretty good about it. I was still nervous.”

That moment of reassurance would prove meaningful, as McMahon’s decision to part ways with Hart eventually set the stage for one of wrestling’s most infamous incidents: the “Montreal Screwjob” at Survivor Series later that year.