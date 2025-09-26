Bret Hart Criticizes Triple H While Admitting Past Encounter Was “A Pleasure”

Bret Hart has once again spoken candidly about his feelings toward WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, offering remarks that appear to contradict past comments he has made about their relationship. Speaking at a live Inside The Ropes Q&A, the WWE Hall of Famer shared a series of sharp criticisms of Levesque, despite describing a backstage encounter with him last year as “a pleasure” during a WWE interview.

When asked for his professional view of Levesque, Hart did not hold back. “I know that, just being honest, I never rated him. I just never ever thought he was any good,” Hart said. He continued, “Everything he’s done, everything that he’s created, it’s all stuff that he wrote out for himself… He never earned it, he never deserved it, he just married the boss’s daughter.”

Hart also tied Levesque to one of the most infamous moments in wrestling history, the 1997 Survivor Series “Montreal Screwjob.” “I think he became Vince’s, um, hit guy,” Hart said. Reflecting on his altercation with Vince McMahon after the event, he added, “I wish he’d been in the dressing room when I knocked Vince out. I have no doubt in my mind that Triple H would have had the exact same ride… I wish he was in the dressing room because he might not be married to Stephanie anymore.”

Recalling another incident before a Monday Night Raw taping in Germany, ahead of WrestleMania 13, Hart claimed that Levesque attempted to book himself to win over him. “I said to Vince, I said, ‘Why would you beat me in Germany… with a guy that’s not over, you, Triple H… and why would you beat me in the middle of the ring?’ And I remember Vince… he goes, ‘You’re right, we’ll have to change it,’” Hart recalled. “You could just see Triple H just about, like he just turned white… he didn’t get to beat me.”

Despite his criticisms, Hart has made appearances for WWE since Levesque assumed his current role. He last appeared on Raw in a segment with Gunther, later telling WWE cameras that meeting Levesque “was a pleasure,” with a handshake between the two captured on video. Hart has also said he felt snubbed as a guest at SummerSlam when he was not offered a seat.

While noting that he tries to let go of old grudges, comparing it to dropping a “big bag of rocks,” Hart still reflected bitterly on his final months in WWE. “The heat that Triple H and Shawn had for me for all those months leading into Survivor Series… they were all such scumbags,” he stated. “They were set out to destroy me after I had given them everything I ever had.”