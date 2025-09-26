×
WWE NXT Viewership Falls To Lowest Since August On The CW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 26, 2025
WWE NXT’s latest episode on Tuesday night saw a decline in viewership, drawing an average of 617,000 viewers on The CW. This figure represents a 16.3 percent drop compared to the previous week’s Homecoming special and is the show’s lowest audience since late August.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT scored a 0.12 rating, down 29.4 percent from last week. That number also ties the lowest demo rating NXT has posted so far in 2025. Among network television shows, NXT ranked at the bottom, with most other stations airing new fall programming for the first time this season.

Competition was tough as the show aired head-to-head with a WNBA playoff game on ESPN that attracted 1.464 million viewers and a 0.27 demo rating. An MLB game on TBS also went head-to-head with NXT, bringing in 454,000 viewers and a 0.15 demo rating.

Looking back at the same week in 2024, which marked NXT’s final week on USA Network, overall viewership is nearly flat, down just 0.5 percent. However, the 18-49 demo rating has dropped significantly year over year, falling 36.8 percent.

