Update on John Cena’s Retirement Match Announcement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 25, 2025
John Cena will have a retirement match soon, but specific details are scarce. A report indicates WWE might formally announce this weekend when Cena's last match will take place, potentially as soon as Sunday. WrestleVotes revealed that Cena’s final match is set for December 13th at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., during a WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While fans hoped for a retirement match in Cena's Boston hometown, WWE opted for Washington, citing financial reasons. Boston pushed hard to host the event, but WWE requested a site fee close to $7 million, similar to what New Jersey paid for SummerSlam, which the city deemed too high.

