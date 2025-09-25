Santino Marella Believes TNA Can Claim Wrestling’s Number Two Spot With TV Deal

Santino Marella, now working behind the scenes in TNA and once known to WWE fans as a former Intercontinental Champion, has spoken with great optimism about the company’s future if they can secure a major television deal.

During an appearance on Lucha Libre Online, Marella discussed TNA’s current momentum, the buzz around October’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view, and why he believes the company is on the verge of something significant.

“We’re going to capitalize on (the BFG) audience. We’re going to send the message out to the world. We’re here. We’re knocking on that door. You better look out because once we get that TV deal, we’re number two, man. I know Tony Khan has lots of money, I get it. But the fans speak. The fans dictate who’s number one, number two, number three, not your bank account,” Marella said.

He acknowledged WWE’s dominance in the wrestling industry but believes that TNA has a clear path to positioning themselves as the number two promotion if the right deal comes through. “Of course, WWE is number one. They’re so far ahead that we’ll never catch it in my lifetime. Number two is attainable, number two is really something we can do. If we accomplish that, that’s humongous,” he added.

Marella praised the environment in TNA, explaining that when talent exits WWE, he encourages them to join TNA as a way to rediscover their passion for wrestling. He also shared his enjoyment of recent experiences, including a lighthearted encounter with AAA’s Mr. Iguana, the possibility of teaming with him in the future, and the personal fulfillment he has found working alongside his daughter.