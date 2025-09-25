×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Santino Marella Believes TNA Can Claim Wrestling’s Number Two Spot With TV Deal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 25, 2025
Santino Marella Believes TNA Can Claim Wrestling’s Number Two Spot With TV Deal

Santino Marella, now working behind the scenes in TNA and once known to WWE fans as a former Intercontinental Champion, has spoken with great optimism about the company’s future if they can secure a major television deal.

During an appearance on Lucha Libre Online, Marella discussed TNA’s current momentum, the buzz around October’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view, and why he believes the company is on the verge of something significant.

“We’re going to capitalize on (the BFG) audience. We’re going to send the message out to the world. We’re here. We’re knocking on that door. You better look out because once we get that TV deal, we’re number two, man. I know Tony Khan has lots of money, I get it. But the fans speak. The fans dictate who’s number one, number two, number three, not your bank account,” Marella said.

He acknowledged WWE’s dominance in the wrestling industry but believes that TNA has a clear path to positioning themselves as the number two promotion if the right deal comes through. “Of course, WWE is number one. They’re so far ahead that we’ll never catch it in my lifetime. Number two is attainable, number two is really something we can do. If we accomplish that, that’s humongous,” he added.

Marella praised the environment in TNA, explaining that when talent exits WWE, he encourages them to join TNA as a way to rediscover their passion for wrestling. He also shared his enjoyment of recent experiences, including a lighthearted encounter with AAA’s Mr. Iguana, the possibility of teaming with him in the future, and the personal fulfillment he has found working alongside his daughter.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Victory Road 2025

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sep. 26th 2025

#victory road

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 26th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Huntington, West Virginia

Sep. 27th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sep. 27th 2025

#no mercy

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 28th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy