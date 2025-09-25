Big Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite Sixth Anniversary Show

AEW has revealed a packed lineup for the upcoming sixth anniversary edition of Dynamite, which will air on Wednesday, October 1.

One of the headline attractions will see Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders step into the ring against AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs. The trios clash was confirmed during this week’s Dynamite, further adding fuel to Moxley’s ongoing rivalry with Darby Allin. Allin issued a bold challenge to Moxley, setting up an I Quit match at WrestleDream in the closing segment of the show.

Another match with heavy storyline ties will feature Kris Statlander and Darby Allin teaming up to take on Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in mixed tag action. The bout came together after Yuta once again attempted to recruit Statlander into The Death Riders, only to be met with a resounding rejection when Statlander dropped him with a lariat before escaping through the crowd.

The TNT Championship will also be on the line, as Kyle Fletcher defends his gold against Hologram in a rare title vs. undefeated streak match. Hologram has remained unbeaten since debuting the new persona in July 2024, making this one of the most intriguing title matches in recent memory.

Also set for the anniversary broadcast is the return of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus as Jurassic Express reunite, promising a major moment for longtime AEW fans.

AEW Dynamite Sixth Anniversary Lineup for Wednesday, October 1:

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia vs. Hangman Adam Page, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs

Mixed Tag: Kris Statlander and Darby Allin vs. Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta

TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hologram

Jurassic Express return

