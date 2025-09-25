×
Finn Balor Thanks Hiroshi Tanahashi Ahead Of NJPW Icon’s Retirement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 25, 2025
In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Finn Balor reflected on the upcoming retirement of his former NJPW colleague Hiroshi Tanahashi, expressing deep appreciation for the legendary star.

Tanahashi, considered one of the greatest wrestlers in New Japan history, will officially hang up his boots at the Tokyo Dome in January 2026. Balor shared that he would love to step into the ring with Tanahashi again but does not believe he will be chosen as the final opponent.

“That would be awesome, but I’m not that lucky,” Balor said when asked about the possibility.

Balor then used the opportunity to deliver a heartfelt message to Tanahashi: “You’ve had an incredible career. Thank you for being so good to the foreign wrestlers in New Japan. Mr. [Takashi] Iizuka, Mr. [Jushin Thunder] Liger, Mr. [Yuji] Nagata , everyone was so warm. Having teammates like family supporting me helped me adapt quickly to the ring’s harshness. Living in a distant country where you don’t speak the language is scary. But New Japan welcomed me with open arms. I’ll always be grateful.”

Balor rose to prominence in NJPW during the 2000s and 2010s as Prince Devitt before making the jump to WWE. He will be returning to Japan next month when WWE hosts two live events.

“Performing in Japan is always a joy and an honor. Japanese pro wrestling fans are the best in the world. They show respect, are well-studied, and passionate,” Balor explained. “Plus, you can’t fool Japanese fans. They spot a bad wrestler immediately. I feel my age now, and my style is different from my NJPW days. But I want to show the high level of skill I had during my time in Japan. I want to deliver the same passion and energy.”

The WWE shows will take place at Sumo Hall in Tokyo on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18.

While stepping away from the ring, Tanahashi will continue to guide NJPW as its president, a role he has held since December 2023.

