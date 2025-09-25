Adam Copeland Questions His AEW Future After All Out

AEW Dynamite on September 24, 2025 continued to explore the fallout from All Out, revisiting the dramatic moments involving Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and FTR. The broadcast featured backstage footage captured after Copeland and Cage’s victory over FTR at the pay-per-view. In the video, Copeland told Cage that the situation was beginning to take a toll on his family and admitted he did not know if he could continue. Cage replied that he no longer had a family of his own and urged Copeland to focus on his. The tense conversation ended with Copeland stressing that he does have a family and the two shaking hands.

Following the segment, FTR, along with Stokely Hathaway, came to the ring live to give their side. Cash Wheeler explained that their original mission was straightforward: beat Copeland and Cage, then move on to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships. He claimed those plans were derailed once Copeland made things personal, even involving his wife Beth Phoenix in the storyline. Wheeler made it clear that the team’s attention was still on capturing gold despite the distractions.

Stokely then addressed his role at All Out, where he was speared by Beth Phoenix. He insisted he had simply been walking toward the ramp to introduce himself, not to attack her, and even went so far as to say he forgave her. Dax Harwood followed by acknowledging that some had told him to apologize for his actions, but he refused. He explained that Beth’s punch to his injured nose blurred his vision, causing him to mistake her for Adam Copeland when he dropped her on her head. Harwood stressed that it was never his intention to hurt her.

The atmosphere shifted when Willow Nightingale came out to confront the group. Willow explained that Beth Phoenix was one of her inspirations to enter professional wrestling and demanded that FTR show respect with a genuine apology or leave the ring. Stokely mocked her, saying it was past her bedtime, which led to Willow slapping him. Before the situation could escalate further, JetSpeed members Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight hit the ring. Bailey blasted Harwood with a superkick while Knight connected with a dropkick on Wheeler. FTR quickly pulled Stokely out of harm’s way as the heels retreated, leaving the fans firmly behind Willow and JetSpeed.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).