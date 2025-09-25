×
Backstage Update On John Cena Vs AJ Styles At WWE Crown Jewel

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 25, 2025
WWE has carefully orchestrated the buildup to John Cena’s final showdown with AJ Styles, with the hype surrounding the match revealed to be part of a long-term creative plan. The highly anticipated bout is officially set for WWE Crown Jewel on October 11 in Perth, Australia.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the contest was “always scheduled for Australia,” despite the narrative that Cena’s limited retirement tour might prevent it from happening. WWE deliberately played into that uncertainty to increase demand, with Cena posting teasers on social media and directly appealing to Triple H to make the match official.

“The idea was they’d tell people ‘you’re not going to get this match’ , so to create a demand for the match, they basically told the story that Cena is paying tribute to him because he’s only got limited dates, and AJ ain’t getting it,” Meltzer explained. He also confirmed that AJ Styles’ recent off-air promo on Raw, where he voiced frustration with his booking, was a calculated part of the storyline.

Cena and Styles have a storied rivalry dating back to 2016, producing several classic matches that are still celebrated by fans. Their 2017 Royal Rumble clash, where Cena defeated Styles to win his record-tying 16th world title, is often cited as one of the best WWE matches of the modern era.

This latest chapter will add to that legacy, as fans in Australia will witness Cena’s last-ever bout in the country. After Crown Jewel, Cena’s retirement tour will continue with two Raw appearances in November, Survivor Series on November 29, and his farewell match at a special Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

