AEW Files Trademarks For “Bacon Brawl” Sparking Speculation

AEW could be preparing to roll out a new match concept, with recent trademark filings pointing toward something called the “Bacon Brawl.” The company has officially submitted applications to the United States Patent & Trademark Office for both “Bacon Brawl” and “AEW Bacon Brawl,” sparking plenty of speculation from fans about what this might mean.

The filings cover a wide array of categories, suggesting AEW is planning more than just a quirky name. Alongside potential event branding, the trademarks also extend to merchandise ranging from apparel like shirts, sweatshirts, and hats to cookware, mugs, plates, and even barbecue utensils. Interestingly, they also include prepared meals made from meat, fish, or poultry, hinting at a strong food-and-fight theme.

Given the timing, many believe the “Bacon Brawl” could tie into WrestleDream on October 18. The event already features a pre-show called the “AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: WrestleDream,” which carries a similar theme. Fans are now wondering if “Bacon Brawl” will appear as a featured pre-show match, or if the name will be used as part of the tailgate-style branding.

AEW has a track record of delivering unique spectacles, including Stadium Stampede and Anarchy in the Arena, so the introduction of a “Bacon Brawl” would not be out of character. WrestleDream 2025, which will be preceded by a countdown show on October 15, continues to pay tribute to NJPW founder Antonio Inoki. While no matches have been confirmed for this year’s card yet, last year’s event stood out for Bryan Danielson’s final full-time match, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jon Moxley.

