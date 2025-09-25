×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Files Trademarks For “Bacon Brawl” Sparking Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 25, 2025
AEW Files Trademarks For “Bacon Brawl” Sparking Speculation

AEW could be preparing to roll out a new match concept, with recent trademark filings pointing toward something called the “Bacon Brawl.” The company has officially submitted applications to the United States Patent & Trademark Office for both “Bacon Brawl” and “AEW Bacon Brawl,” sparking plenty of speculation from fans about what this might mean.

The filings cover a wide array of categories, suggesting AEW is planning more than just a quirky name. Alongside potential event branding, the trademarks also extend to merchandise ranging from apparel like shirts, sweatshirts, and hats to cookware, mugs, plates, and even barbecue utensils. Interestingly, they also include prepared meals made from meat, fish, or poultry, hinting at a strong food-and-fight theme.

Given the timing, many believe the “Bacon Brawl” could tie into WrestleDream on October 18. The event already features a pre-show called the “AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: WrestleDream,” which carries a similar theme. Fans are now wondering if “Bacon Brawl” will appear as a featured pre-show match, or if the name will be used as part of the tailgate-style branding.

AEW has a track record of delivering unique spectacles, including Stadium Stampede and Anarchy in the Arena, so the introduction of a “Bacon Brawl” would not be out of character. WrestleDream 2025, which will be preceded by a countdown show on October 15, continues to pay tribute to NJPW founder Antonio Inoki. While no matches have been confirmed for this year’s card yet, last year’s event stood out for Bryan Danielson’s final full-time match, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jon Moxley.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Victory Road 2025

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sep. 26th 2025

#victory road

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 26th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Huntington, West Virginia

Sep. 27th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sep. 27th 2025

#no mercy

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 28th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy