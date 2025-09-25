×
WWE Files Trademark For “Invasion” Amid TNA Partnership Storyline

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 25, 2025
WWE Files Trademark For “Invasion” Amid TNA Partnership Storyline

WWE has made a move that is already sparking speculation about its ongoing relationship with TNA Wrestling. On September 24, the company filed a trademark for the word “Invasion,” covering a wide scope of entertainment services. The timing is particularly notable, as it came just one day after the September 23 episode of NXT closed with chaos when a group of TNA stars stormed the show.

The filing for “Invasion” includes coverage for wrestling exhibitions both live and through broadcast, as well as digital services such as online newsletters, blogs, community portals, and fan club activities. It also extends to providing sports and entertainment information globally across multiple platforms.

The trademark follows NXT’s dramatic closing scene that featured TNA’s Eric Young, Moose, and the returning Matt Cardona joining the brawl against the NXT roster. That confrontation ended with Shawn Michaels, NXT’s creative head, delivering a clear warning to TNA and leaving the door wide open for more developments in the storyline.

This filing adds even more intrigue to WWE and TNA’s partnership, which was first made official in January 2025. The use of the “Invasion” branding carries heavy historical weight in wrestling. The original Invasion storyline in 2001, which involved WCW and ECW talent entering WWE, remains one of the most discussed crossover angles in wrestling history, though it continues to receive criticism for how it was handled.

