The fallout from AEW All Out: Toronto goes down tonight in "The Steel City."

AEW Dynamite airs live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

On tap for tonight's show is Brodido vs. Gates of Agony for the AEW Tag-Team titles, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Hangman Page vs. Lee Moriarty, Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's title, The Conglomeration vs. The Don Callis Family, an appearance by FTR, as well as Tony Khan's "Important Announcement."

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (SEPTEMBER 24, 2025): PITTSBURGH, PA.

The usual show-opening video intro and theme song plays to get things started. We shoot inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA., where Excalibur welcomes us to the show with his usual "It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ..." catchphrase.

Hangman Page Addresses Kyle Fletcher & Lee Moriarty

The commentary crew briefly runs down the advertised lineup scheduled for tonight's post-AEW All Out: Toronto episode of the show, and then we shoot backstage. AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is shown talking about his challenger, Kyle Fletcher, from this past Saturday night's pay-per-view title defense.

Once again, Hangman gives The Don Callis Family member credit for taking him to the limit and giving him all he could handle in their main event title tilt at the AEW All Out: Toronto show on September 20. He says regardless, he still emerged with his title status still in tact.

The AEW World Champion says he hopes Fletcher watches tonight when he defends his title next against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. He tells Moriarty that he better be on his A-game tonight when they step inside the squared circle and the bell sounds.

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. The Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

From there, we return inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music for The Gates of Agony. Out comes the duo from the new faction known as The Demand, with fellow faction-member Ricochet by their side

As they finish up their ring entrance, we see a split-screen "earlier today" interview where Ricochet talks about taking out The Hurt Syndicate, and how The Gates of Agony look to take the AEW World Tag-Team Championships that they once held tonight.

The split-screen interview wraps up, Bishop Kaun and Toa Line settle in the ring and Ricochet takes a seat alongside Excalibur and company on special guest commentary for our opening contest. The theme for the reigning, defending AEW World Tag-Team Champions hits.

Out comes the title-toting duo of Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido. They come to the ring as highlights are shown of their ladder match at AEW All Out: Toronto over the weekend. The champions and the challengers are in the ring now.

With that in mind, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Liona and Brody kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Quickly, however, we see Bandido insists on going up against Toa. King obliges and makes the tag.

Bandido lands a shot that barely fazes Liona, but the ROH World Champion uses his quickness to stay on top of things. He hits a couple dropkicks before Toa swats him away, and a tag is made to Kaun to continue the damage. We see some chops from Bandido.

Bishop brushes them off like they're nothing and quickly takes him to the mat. Bandido comes back strong, lifting Kaun up. Bishop breaks free to send the champ to the corner with a hammer throw, the impact forcing Bandido to the mat as Kaun gets a boot on him for a near-fall.

From there, the tag is made to Liona, who continues inflicting pain on the champ before landing a scoop slam. Kaun tags back in for a few shots of his own before tagging Liona. Toa keeps up the work on Bandido, before the latter manages to make a tag to King.

The big man of the Brodido duo takes Liona out of the mix before hitting a lariat on Kaun, making a cover for a close two-count. He sends Bishop to the corner for a super-plex, but gets knocked off by Kaun before Liona charges in to level the playing field.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this opening title tilt continues. When the show returns, we see Brodido seemingly nearing victory, prompting Ricochet to leave the commentary desk and try and get involved.

Referee Aubrey Edwards ends up catching Ricochet in time, however, and promptly ejects him from the ringside area for the rest of the match. Which we find out moments later, isn't going to be that much longer at all. After Gates of Agony fail to capitalize on the chaos, we see Brodido quickly pick up the win to retain.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Brodido

Mark Briscoe & The Conglomeration Drop Some More "Clues" For Mystery Partner

We shoot backstage after the match, where we see The Conglomeration faction in the interview zone. Mark Briscoe represents the team on the microphone during the brief interview segment, dropping a number of additional "clues," as if anyone needed any after Saturday, as to who their mystery partner is tonight.

The master of Redneck Kung Fu drops some gems as "no matter how hard you squeeze me" on revealing who it is, and the always-popular "Orange-you-glad ..." pun, while finishing up by referencing that their mystery partner is so bright that he might need to put on a pair of shades.

A familiar-looking pair of dark black sunglasses make their way into the shot and onto the grill of Briscoe, as the segment wraps up. We head to another commercial break shortly afterwards.

Kris Statlander Is A Banged Up Fighting Champion

We return from the break to a backstage interview with AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander, and her hyper sidekick Harley Cameron. Statlander says she's beat up after Saturday, but is a fighting champion and looking forward to her first title defense tonight. She gets angry and quiet when asked about her association to The Death Riders.

AEW World Championship (Open Challenge)

Hangman Page (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music for the reigning, defending AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. Page makes his way out to a big pop and subsequent chants of "Cowboy sh*t!" as he settles in the ring for his scheduled open challenge title defense.

The theme for his opponent hits, and out comes reigning ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. The champion and the challenger are both in the ring and ready to rock and roll. With that in mind, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Both guys circle and lock-up. Moriarty uses his technique to escape a wristlock by the AEW World Champion. Lee takes the Hangman to the mat before locking in a head-scissors to keep the pressure on Page, who bridges out before escaping the hold.

Page back on his feet as Moriarty stands up as well, looking for a test of strength. Hangman obliges and we get the Greco-Roman grip in place, with each man looking for the upper hand until Page takes the ROH Pure Champion to the mat. Moriarty able to bridge up to stop a count before getting back to his feet.

Moriarty then turns things around on the AEW World Champion with a few well-timed holds before sending Page to the corner. He backs away as Page looks to get back into it, and both men hit the ropes before Page takes control with a shoulder tackle sending Lee to the mat.

Both men are back up as Page evades a kick before taking Moriarty to the mat with a body slam…only for Lee to land a kick to keep Hangman away. On that note, we shift gears and settle into a mid-match commercial break as this AEW World Championship open challenge continues.

When the show returns, we see Lee has Page on the ropes but is sent over to the apron by the AEW World Champion, only for his challenger to catch him on the top rope on the way down to the floor. Lee comes back in with a springboard forearm and the cover, getting a close near-fall before Page kicks out.

With both men back up they trade strikes, before Lee hits the ropes, only to be sent flying with a back body drop. Page stays in control with a fall away slam before he kips up, catching the challenger with a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Lee is able to get back into with as he sends Page to the corner.

After sending him into the corner, he quickly counters a Dead Eye attempt by Hangman into an octopus hold. He transitions into a cradle for a two count, before moving into a Motor City Stretch to get the Hangman in a world of trouble. Page mangaes to escape, blast him with a lariat and follow-up with a Dead Eye for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Hangman Page

AEW All Out: Toronto Digital Exclusive With Cope & Christian Cage

We cut to footage from after All Out as Adam Copeland and Christian Cage address what FTR did, with Cope saying he has to go, and he doesn’t know if he’s coming back. Cage says he doesn’t have a family anymore, so go take of yours. Cope reminds his old friend that he does have family.

The two then shake hands before Cope runs off. On that note, the brief digital exclusive from backstage at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto at AEW All Out wraps up, and we return live briefly, where we're reminded that FTR is here tonight, and coming up next. We head to a break.

FTR Address Attack Of Beth Copeland, Willow Nightingale Speaks Up

When the show returns, we see AEW broadcast team member Tony Schiavone in the ring with a microphone in-hand. Schiavone then introduces FTR and Big Stoke, who make their way out and come to the ring. Dax Harwood has some choice words with a fan on the way to the ring.

FTR and Stokely Hathaway get in to the ring to more boos from the crowd. Cash Wheeler takes the microphone, saying he’d like to do this himself to Schiavone. He says they deserve the reaction they are getting, claiming that the actions they did on Saturday were not meant to go that way.

He then calls out Cope for having his so-called “childhood best friends” and wife out, before Stoke takes the mic to “forgive” Beth for what she did to him at All Out. He says he was running up the ramp not to run away from Beth but to introduce herself, even suggesting he allowed Beth to spear him and carry him to the back.

He then says Cope and Cage needed Beth to win, and that the worst part is Beth doesn’t even work here. Dax says he was advised to come out here on live television and apologize. He will not apologize for dropping Cope and Cage on their heads and necks, but says he would never intentionally try to hurt Beth.

Beth punched him in the nose and watered his eyes, and in his confusion he thought Beth was Cope and dropped her on her head “by accident.” He learned a lesson that night and he hopes Beth did too, as he would never lay his hands on a woman, though with Beth he uses the word loosely. Dax is cut off by Willow Nightingale.

Nightingale comes to the the ring, first to address the fake apology from FTR, before turning her attention to Beth Copeland. She talks about how much of an inspiration Beth is to her, even saying women like Beth are the reason Willow came back from a broken freakin’ neck, a tip of the cap to Pittsburgh's own Kurt Angle.

The former TBS Champion then continued. She said but most of all, women like Beth Copeland are the reason a woman like Willow doesn’t take sh*t from guys like FTR. She implores them to give their apology another go, before Stoke interrupts.

"Big" Stoke goes on to say it must be past Willow’s bedtime. This gets a shot to the head by Nightingale, but before FTR can retaliate. JetSpeed runs out to make the save and FTR bails. On that note, the eventful promo segment wraps up and we move on.

MJF Won't Be A Caricature Of Himself, Vows To Return As New Version Of Himself

From there, we cut to another AEW All Out: Toronto digital exclusive, this time featuring comments from Maxwell Jacob Friedman moments after his loss to Mark Briscoe in their violent Tables 'N' Tacks match. MJF is actually still coveted in thumbtacks and blood as he talks directly into the camera.

MJF talks about everything he’s done for AEW over the past few years and all the doubts that have come from it. He says something is missing. He says he is not MJF but instead a caricature of MJF. He calls the tacks his doubts, saying he can’t come back until he is himself again.

More importantly, he will come back only when he is his most dangerous self. He takes a tack off of himself, talking about eating his doubts up and spitting them out as he does exactly that with the tack. He says he will be back to do things the only way he knows how, whether they like it or not. His way.

The Conglomeration vs. The Don Callis Family

Back at ringside, the Don Callis Family make their way out for this next trios match. Don Callis gets a microphone to talk about his skills as an artist, showing off paintings on the screen before saying he’s been working on his masterpiece the past six days and six nights. Tonight, he reveals that masterpiece, so big that they had to roll it out.

A couple stagehands bring out a curious looking cart with the painting as Don hypes it up. He tells the crew to unveil the painting…and Orange Cassidy’s music hits as he pops out of the “painting” instead! The rest of the Conglomeration comes out to get things going, a brawl that finally gets the match underway.

The chaos stays largely on the outside as Briscoe hits a big dive to the outside…followed by a relaxed drop by Freshly Squeezed. Oh, in the midst of all this the bell actually rings. We start officially with Cassidy and Hechicero, before Briscoe and then Hologram get tags in to hit a few shots of their own.

Tag made to bring Cassidy back in, who hits precisely ONE punch to a big pop from the crowd. Hologram tags back in for a flurry of offense on Hechicero, but this gets turned around as Hologram is dropped to the mat hard with a cutter before we go to a commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Hologram is taken down once again by Hechicero who makes his way back in the ring with a springboard splash. Hechicero takes a headscissors by Hologram for his troubles, before Takeshita runs in to get involved.

He gets taken out as Okada runs in with a tag to knock the Conglomeration off the apron, only to get caught by a flurry of offense by Briscoe, which culminates in a fisherman’s buster for a two count. Okada starts to get his shots back on Briscoe, who gets a tag to Cassidy.

Orange gives a hug to his former CHAOS teammate who just looks at him confused…before working with Takeshita to take the former International Champion down to the mat. Hologram tries to help out but takes some damage from the Rainmaker.

Okada and Takeshita stare each other down for a moment before Cassidy gets involved with his “dangerous” kicks. He sends Okada to the outside but Hechicero has made the tag, taking Cassidy for a ride before sending him to the mat.

Hologram gets the drop on him before chaos ensues, leading to Takeshita dropping Hologram with a driver…only for Hologram to respond by dropping Takeshita down to send him out of the ring. Hechicero grabs Hologram but is taken off his game by an Orange Punch, allowing Hologram to hit a Portal Bomb for the win.

Winners: The Conglomeration

Kyle Fletcher Issues Challenge

There is no time for celebration as Kyle Fletcher comes out to welcome Orange Cassidy back, but also for something that is of importance to the Conglomeration. He proved on Saturday that he belongs in the main event, saying he knows he’ll be world champion someday.

He then looks in the ring and sees a bunch of dorks, before acknowledging Hologram’s long-running winning streak. He notes that Hologram is 34-0, or should he say, 34 and scared of Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher wants to be the one who gives Hologram his first loss in an AEW ring. He challenges Hologram to a title versus streak match.

He wants it next week. When he beats Hologram, he will have to say Kyle’s full name. Fletcher’s music hits. Soon after, the commentary crew confirms this and we get the official graphic for Kyle Fletcher vs. Hologram in the TNT title versus undefeated streak showdown for next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary special.

We head backstage to hear from Mina Shirakawa, who talks about her reign as interim Women’s World TV Champion before saying she fights for Toni and for herself when she faces Kris Statlander for the Women’s World Championship. We move on.

Jurassic Express Officially Reunite

In a special video segment, we see an extended look at Jack Perry bringing back his old friend Luchasaurus, resurrecting a partnership that saw highs and lows of all kinds to lash out against the Young Bucks at Saturday's AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view.

We then get official confirmation that Jurassic Express returns next week on the special six-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. The familiar sounds of the crowd-pleasing "Tarzan Boy" theme song hits to wrap up the nostalgic segment.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Now we return inside the arena, where The Opps' Powerhouse Hobbs makes his way to the ring, as does his opponent, Claudio Castagnoli from The Death Riders. The bell then sounds to get this one-on-one showdown officially off-and-running.

The two enter the ring with a back and forth of strikes, before Claudio starts to take control. He sends Hobbs to the mat with a back suplex, but the Powerhouse is back on his feet for some body slams on Castaganoli. He shows relative ease in throwing Claudio around.

From there, the former ROH World Champion clenches a hold on Hobbs to force both men to the outside. They go back and forth until Hobbs hits a set of headbutts, sending Claudio to the ring steps…only for Claudio to evade Hobbs charging at him. Powerhouse crashes into the steps.

Claudio picks him up for a back suplex of his own sending Hobbs over the barricade into the crowd. He steps over to hoist Hobbs up, and drops him onto the barricade this time, causing some big damage on the Powerhouse. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Claudio bring Hobbs to the ring to garner a near-fall. Both men fight to their feet, back and forth they go before Powerhouse lands some hard shots on Castagnoli and sends him to the corner. Claudio escapes the corner now.

He then sets the Powerhouse up on the turnbuckle for a super-plex to send Hobbs crashing. We see a cover by Claudio, but Hobbs kicks out at two. Claudio brings him back up for a series of uppercuts, looking for a Neutralizer before Hobbs counters out for a powerslam.

Hobbs gets a near-fall but follows up with a few more body slams for good measure…until Claudio blocks one last slam attempt for an uppercut. He lays in some elbow shots before hitting the ropes, but Hobbs is barely fazed by the lariats before hitting the ropes for a clothesline.

Another body slam by Powerhouse, but PAC comes rushing to the ring for a distraction allowing Claudio to land a running uppercut and a cradle for the win. Samoa Joe comes running out to scare off PAC as Hobbs sends Claudio out of the ring.

The rest of the Riders come out for a sneak attack on Hobbs before Hangman comes out to even things up. After a short scuffle, the Riders escape through the crowd, though not before Claudio demands the ref raise his hand once more to remind everyone he won the match. We head to a commercial break.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Tony Khan's Important Announcement: AEW Introduces Women's Tag Titles

When we return from the commercial break, we are sent over to the AEW President Tony Khan. It's time for him to make the advertised "Important Announcement" that was initially mentioned during a promotional tease for tonight's show this past Saturday at AEW All Out: Toronto.

We head backstage for the big announcement from Tony Khan. He talks about all the great wrestlers and how strong the women’s division has been in particular. He then introduces the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship. He sends it to Renee Paquette at ringside, who unveils the brand new belts.

AEW Women's World Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

It's main event time!

We prepare for the final match of the evening now, as we head back down to the ringside area. Mina Shirakawa heads to the ring first as the challenger for the AEW Dynamite main event title tilt. Out next is the reigning, defending AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two go at it before Kris takes the challenger to the mat, but Mina is able to fight back before celebrating. This leads to Statlander picking her up, dropping Mina to the mat once more before posing.

Shirakawa takes the fight back to Statlander, sending her to the corner for some punches before Kris fights back for a dropkick. We see a hammer throw from Statlander that sends Mina to the corner hard, but she dodges a boot to hit a dropkick on the knee of the Women’s World Champion.

She follows that up by bringing her down hard to the floor through the ropes. She follows up by sending Kris into the ring steps for added damage, continuing to attack the leg before bringing Statlander back in the ring to break the ref’s count.

Kris manages to fight back, dropping Mina to the apron before coming back into the ring. On that note, we shift gears and settle into a mid-match commercial break as the AEW Dynamite world women's championship main event continues. When the show returns, we see Mina regains control with a sling blade sending Statlander to the mat.

She continues the flurry of offense for a swinging DDT off the ropes. She sets up for a surfboard stretch with a twist, but Statlander breaks free to send her challenger to the corner. She also counters a Glamour Driver to go for Stat-urday Night Fever, but Mina counters for a two count.

Kris responds by taking Mina down for a near-fall of her own. Now we see a dragon screw by Mina, twice over to keep Statlander’s leg in pain. She climbs up top for a sling blade to keep Kris on the mat, covering to get a close two count.

She pops up into a rolling strike and roundhouse by Mina, but Statlander hoists her up on her shoulders, only for Mina to counter out, setting in a figure four leglock on the champion. Statlander is in trouble until she gets to the ropes for a break.

Now we work our way into the finishing sequence, which sees Mina catch Kris with some more strikes to keep her down, but the champ breaks away from another figure-four attempt before cinching in the seatbelt to keep Mina down for the three count, picking up the win and retaining her title in her first defense.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: Kris Statlander

Darby Allin Issues Challenge For AEW WrestleDream 2025

Once the final match of the evening wraps up, we quickly learn that the show is far from over. First, we see Wheeler Yuta get into the ring to congratulate Kris Statlander on retaining her title. Meanwhile, the rest of The Death Riders come to ringside as well.

Jon Moxley’s music hits as he comes out alongside Marina Shafir. The pair head to the ring as Mox enters, facing off with the AEW Women’s World Champion with a look of approval before Yuta gives her a hug. Statlander reciprocates with a hug of her own as Harley Cameron looks on in shock.

As Cameron starts to feel that her friend Statlander is abandoning her, out of nowhere, Statlander blasts Yuta with a big lariat that lays him out. The crowd explodes. She stands up to Mox with a double-bird salute before she and Cameron hightail it out of the ring and through the crowd.

From there, out comes Darby Allin with a flamethrower. The Death Riders start to confront Darby, but he shows that he knows how to use the weapon, scaring the group off enough to pose with the flamethrower on the ring steps as The Death Riders escape through the crowd.

That's not all, though. As The Death Riders are staring down Darby Allin, we see Allin lift up a microphone and begin speaking. Darby lets Mox know he’s never gonna quit before challenging Jon Moxley to an "I-Quit Match" at AEW WrestleDream 2025.

We hear the Pittsburgh crowd react to the big challenge laid out by Darby for a rematch against Mox with raised stakes, as the commentary team begins quickly hyping up next week’s lineup for the AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary show as this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!