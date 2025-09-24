Carlito Opens Up On WWE Exit And Future Opportunities

Carlito is no longer with WWE after parting ways earlier this year, and ever since, fans have speculated about where he may land next. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, he shed light on his mindset moving forward.
When Tommy Dreamer asked if he had interest in AEW or another major promotion, or if he would rather stick to the independent scene, Carlito admitted that his perspective has shifted. He noted that loyalty should always be mutual, but in his case, he felt WWE was not loyal to him. He went as far as to compare the situation to being in a one-sided relationship.
“Yeah, I mean, but now, at this point, I’m like a beaten housewife. Loyalty goes two ways. They weren’t loyal to me, and at this point I’m open to everything. I wanted it to be like that, but if they don’t love you back, you’ve gotta get out of the relationship, you know what I mean?” Carlito said.
Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sep. 24th 2025
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Sep. 26th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 26th 2025
Huntington, West Virginia
Sep. 27th 2025
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Sep. 27th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 28th 2025
Raleigh, North Carolina
Sep. 29th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 30th 2025
Hollywood, Florida
Oct. 1st 2025
Lakeland, Florida
Oct. 2nd 2025
Cincinnati, Ohio
Oct. 3rd 2025
Leave a Comment ()