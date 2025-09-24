Carlito Opens Up On WWE Exit And Future Opportunities

Carlito is no longer with WWE after parting ways earlier this year, and ever since, fans have speculated about where he may land next. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, he shed light on his mindset moving forward.

When Tommy Dreamer asked if he had interest in AEW or another major promotion, or if he would rather stick to the independent scene, Carlito admitted that his perspective has shifted. He noted that loyalty should always be mutual, but in his case, he felt WWE was not loyal to him. He went as far as to compare the situation to being in a one-sided relationship.

“Yeah, I mean, but now, at this point, I’m like a beaten housewife. Loyalty goes two ways. They weren’t loyal to me, and at this point I’m open to everything. I wanted it to be like that, but if they don’t love you back, you’ve gotta get out of the relationship, you know what I mean?” Carlito said.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).