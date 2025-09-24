The Undertaker Says Ending The Streak Was Not His Decision

During a recent episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker took time to look back on one of the most talked-about moments in his legendary career, the night his WrestleMania streak came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar in 2014.

The Deadman admitted that even though fans have debated the decision for over a decade, the choice was ultimately out of his hands.

“It could have been a record that never would have lasted forever. It would have been just the lore, the legend and lore of that would have been really cool for wrestling. But it’s not, you know, wasn’t my decision. And people ask me all the time, ‘Well, why did you do it?’ I didn’t really have a choice. Yeah, I guess I did have a choice. I didn’t have to do it. And then, and then what happens? And then me and Brock are having to shoot at WrestleMania and then it wouldn’t have been good. I mean, might have took it easy on him.”

He went on to explain that the business of professional wrestling sometimes forces decisions that performers themselves may not entirely agree with. For him, it was about respecting the bigger picture and the trust others had shown throughout his career.

“You have to look at this business in a sense of there’s a lot of people that probably didn’t, maybe they didn’t want to put me over to get me into that position, and they did it, and it’s just kind of the way it works. Wasn’t my decision, so I had to make the best of the hand that was dealt me.”

The Undertaker’s comments add further perspective to a match that still stirs emotions among fans, with the streak’s end remaining one of the most shocking moments in WrestleMania history.