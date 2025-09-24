×
Jazmyn Nyx Confirms WWE Departure Following NXT Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 24, 2025
Jazmyn Nyx Confirms WWE Departure Following NXT Exit

Jazmyn Nyx has confirmed she is leaving WWE after deciding not to re-sign with the company. Speaking in a TikTok video, the former NXT star revealed her exit was a personal choice driven by financial reasons.

“As you know, there have been things circulating and I want to just set the record straight. I’m not re-signing with WWE. This was a personal decision I had to make for myself and my future,” Nyx said. “Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years wasn’t going to cut it for me financially, and that’s okay.”

Her comments followed a PWInsider report confirming her contract had run its course. Nyx explained that injuries, including four knee surgeries and a concussion, slowed her progress, but she is now eager to explore opportunities she had to pass up while in WWE. She also thanked her fans for their support.

Nyx’s exit storyline played out on this week’s NXT when she was attacked backstage and abandoned by her Fatal Influence stablemates Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley, who coldly remarked it was “time we dropped her anyway.”

Real name Jade Arianna Gentile, Nyx joined WWE in 2022 after a soccer career in Iceland. She debuted on TV in 2024 with Chase University before betraying the group to join Fatal Influence. At just 27 years old, she now looks ahead to the next chapter of her career.

@jade_gentile Some of you may of heard the news already but here’s the full truth 🥲🫶🏻 #fypシ゚viral #wwe #wrestling #storytime #jazmynnyx ♬ original sound - Jazmyn Nyx

