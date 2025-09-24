×
Sabu Documentary Premieres In Las Vegas Before Global Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 24, 2025
The documentary SABU premiered on Tuesday, September 23, at The Nerd in Downtown Las Vegas. Organized by MicroMania Tour, the special screening played to a packed house filled with fans, friends, and wrestling personalities who came together to celebrate the life and legacy of the late hardcore wrestling legend.

Rob Van Dam, who worked as a producer on the film, was among those in attendance. Joined by Katie Forbes, RVD paid tribute to his longtime friend and fellow innovator. This marked the first public showing of the documentary, which explores Sabu’s path to his final match and the difficult final chapter of his life.

Directed by Joe Clarke, the award-winning filmmaker behind Headstrong, the film dives deep into the story of one of wrestling’s most mysterious figures. Sabu rose to fame in the 1990s with his wild, risk-taking style in ECW, helping define hardcore wrestling and leaving an influence still felt across the industry today.

Early reactions to the project have been highly positive, with critics and fans calling it “one of the most unique, real, and raw wrestling documentaries ever made.” Others have praised it as “chaotic, raw, and unforgettable” and even described it as a “landmark piece of wrestling cinema.”

With its premiere now complete, the SABU documentary is officially available worldwide. Fans can stream it exclusively on Kinema.

Stream now: kinema.com/films/sabu-4gd7a
Watch the trailer: youtu.be/qqk_nTuVRjY

