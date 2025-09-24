The Beautiful People To Enter TNA Wrestling Hall Of Fame At Bound For Glory 2025

TNA just issued the following announcement to WNS:

Angelina Love & Velvet Sky Join Mickie James For The First-Ever Multi-Female Class Inducted Into The TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame

The Beautiful People duo of Angelina Love and Velvet Sky will be inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame on Sunday, October 12, at Bound For Glory – the showcase event of the year for TNA, held at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

The surprise video announcement was made today as TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva shocked the legendary duo with the Hall of Fame announcement.

Angela and Velvet join Mickie James for the class of 2025 in the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame, marking the first-ever, multi-female class inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Angela, Velvet and Mickie will all be at Bound For Glory on October 12, delivering their acceptance speeches and more.

The TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame was established in 2012 and has honored 12 individuals and two groups (4 members): 16 total inductees. There are now six Knockouts inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame, joining Gail Kim, Awesome Kong and Traci Brooks.

THE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE

Angelina Love and Velvet Sky were the original members of The Beautiful People, characters inspired by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The team was known for its narcissistic gimmick and had multiple singles and tag-team championship reigns. The arrogant blondes had one goal: to cleanse the TNA roster “one ugly person at a time.”

The TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony is Sunday, October 12, at Bound For Glory, which will air live around the world from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

All the TNA stars will be at Bound For Glory, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Mike Santana, Moose, AJ Francis, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard, Masha Slamovich and all members of the Elegance Brand.

In addition, TNA World Champion Trick Williams – a member of the NXT roster – will be at Bound For Glory in Lowell.

One of the most-anticipated BFG matches this year is The Hardys vs. Team 3D (members of the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame) One Last Time.