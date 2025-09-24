The Undertaker Shoots Down Rumors Of Backstage Favoritism For Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has set the record straight on a rumor that has followed him for years. On the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer dismissed claims that he used his position behind the scenes to boost the career of his wife, Michelle McCool.

McCool, who held both the Divas Championship and the Women’s Championship twice, was a standout performer during her run with WWE. But once her relationship with The Undertaker became public, speculation swirled among some fans that her success was tied to his influence. Both have long rejected that idea, and this week, The Deadman addressed it directly.

“I think as equally as proud of my wrestling accolades is the way that I’ve been perceived and the way that my peers respect me, and at the end of the day, that’s really all that matters to me,” he said. “I have a very, very small inner circle of people that I actually care what they think of me. The people that are in the locker room, the guys that I shared the dressing room with, I care about what they think.”

Undertaker made it clear that his reputation meant far more to him than any accusations of favoritism. “I’m pretty sure if you ask 99.5% of the guys that I’ve ever been in a dressing room with or worked in a territory with, they’re going to tell you that as much clout as I supposedly have, or even if I do, I never, ever would have used it for that kind of crap.”

He also criticized the online rumor mill, slamming those who fuel baseless claims without evidence. “It’s absurd that people get on the internet and can use words like ‘reliable sources’ and this and that, and everybody believes it,” he explained. “I’m not going to give anybody that kind of satisfaction of me having to explain myself.”

In closing, Undertaker had a blunt message for anyone still buying into the narrative. “Anybody that doesn’t believe any of that, they can all line up single file, I’ll bend over and then line up and kiss my ass. That’s just the way it is.”

