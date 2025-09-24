Roman Reigns Set For WWE Return Following Film Wrap In Australia

Roman Reigns is preparing to return to WWE after completing his latest film project. PWInsiderElite.com reports that Reigns will wrap filming in Sydney, Australia this Thursday, freeing up his schedule for a WWE comeback.

His return is already being promoted, as Reigns is featured on the official poster for Crown Jewel on October 11 in Perth. This will mark his first appearance since Clash in Paris on August 31, where he was stretchered out following a post-match assault by The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. That storyline injury was used to cover his absence while he worked on the “Street Fighter” movie.

Reigns plays the role of Akuma in the upcoming film, which is slated for a theatrical release next year. With Crown Jewel fast approaching, fans are expecting him to seek payback on Breakker and Reed for their brutal attack.

