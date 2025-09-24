Tiffany Stratton Confirms She Is Okay After Scary Moonsault Landing

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has spoken out to reassure fans about her health after concerns followed her recent title defense against Jade Cargill on SmackDown. Stratton took a rough fall while attempting her “Prettiest Moonsault Ever,” sparking immediate speculation when she was later pulled from the NXT Homecoming special.

In an interview with Going Ringside, Stratton addressed the chatter and confirmed she is fine. “Physically, I’m okay. Obviously, on that moonsault, it was a little bit of a rough landing. However, I was fine. I think it was just more precautionary and kind of just monitoring and seeing if anything was bad about the fall,” Stratton said. “But for the most part, I’m doing good. I’m great.”

Her absence from the NXT Homecoming six-woman tag match had fueled rumors after NXT General Manager Ava announced she was not medically cleared. Speculation only intensified when reports surfaced that Wrestlepalooza merchandise advertised a triple threat WWE Women’s Championship match featuring Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill. WrestleVotes later reported that the match hinged on Stratton’s medical clearance, leaving her status uncertain.

The storyline direction was clarified on SmackDown when Nia Jax proclaimed herself the “Alpha female” of WWE, claiming responsibility for sidelining Stratton and brushing aside Jade Cargill. Stratton and Cargill both made their presence felt, leading to a heated confrontation that security and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis were forced to break up. Aldis then officially set up a triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship, which will now take place on this week’s SmackDown.