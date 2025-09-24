Asuka Celebrates 10 Years in WWE

Asuka is reflecting on ten years in WWE. On social media Tuesday, the former Women’s Champion shared her aspirations as she enters this milestone year.

“I believe that ideals and convictions, what one sets out to achieve, hold more value than what one has actually accomplished. I have obtained every record, everything there is to obtain, but these are all merely waypoints. What has universal value and beauty is pioneering a new era, possessing the power to change the times,” she wrote.

“That’s why I pursue how I can bring change and ideals to the ring, creating ‘before and after Kana’ and ‘before and after Asuka.’ Creating a path is far more difficult than walking down a path that others have made. And therein lies the most beautiful aesthetic of all. For me, living as a pioneer and living with conviction, philosophy, and aesthetics is a very important way of life,” she added.

Asuka signed with WWE in 2015 and made her NXT debut on September 23 of that year. She transitioned to the main roster two years later, winning the WWE Women’s Championship three times, the Women’s World Championship once, and becoming a four-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, with two reigns alongside Kairi Sane as The Kabuki Warriors.