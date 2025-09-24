AEW Action Figures Update: Jazwares Reaffirms Partnership

Amid rumors of a split, Jazwares has officially stated that it will continue its action figure partnership with AEW into 2026. Speculation arose after a Reddit insider claimed Jazwares would lose the AEW action figure license. Jazwares Chief Brand Officer Jeremy Padawer confirmed on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, stating, “I think it’s fair to say you’ve talked to me and from everything you understand and I’ve said, we are making AEW product in 2026.”

The relationship between AEW and Jazwares began in 2020. While there are no confirmed plans beyond 2026, discussions among wrestling figures suggest something might be amiss. Brian Myers remarked, “Something’s up, though. We definitely need more answers,” while Matt Cardona noted, “Usually where there’s smoke, there’s fire, right? But time will tell.” Jazwares, known for products like Squishmallows, was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 2022.