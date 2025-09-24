×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Action Figures Update: Jazwares Reaffirms Partnership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 24, 2025
AEW Action Figures Update: Jazwares Reaffirms Partnership

Amid rumors of a split, Jazwares has officially stated that it will continue its action figure partnership with AEW into 2026. Speculation arose after a Reddit insider claimed Jazwares would lose the AEW action figure license. Jazwares Chief Brand Officer Jeremy Padawer confirmed on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, stating, “I think it’s fair to say you’ve talked to me and from everything you understand and I’ve said, we are making AEW product in 2026.”

The relationship between AEW and Jazwares began in 2020. While there are no confirmed plans beyond 2026, discussions among wrestling figures suggest something might be amiss. Brian Myers remarked, “Something’s up, though. We definitely need more answers,” while Matt Cardona noted, “Usually where there’s smoke, there’s fire, right? But time will tell.” Jazwares, known for products like Squishmallows, was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 2022.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sep. 24th 2025

#dynamite

TNA Victory Road 2025

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sep. 26th 2025

#victory road

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 26th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Huntington, West Virginia

Sep. 27th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sep. 27th 2025

#no mercy

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 28th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy