WWE NXT Results - September 23, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Myles Borne takes on Lexis King in a Lights Out Match, Candice LeRae collides with Lainey Reid in a No. 1 Contender's Speed Match, the NXT Championship and there TNA World Championship are on the line in a Winner Takes All Match when NXT Champion, Oba Femi and TNA World Champion, Trick Williams go to battle and more!



NXT kicks off with a recap of NXT Homecoming.

Trick Williams, and Oba Femi are shown arriving at NXT.

Match 1 - Lights Out Match: Lexis King -vs- Myles Borne

Borne attacks King as he makes his entrance. Borne beats on King, and then sends King in the ring. Borne brings weapons into the ring from under the ring and the bell rings. Borne mounts King and punches him and then clocks him with a chair. King is booted in the corner and is suplexed onto a chair. Borne covers King and King kicks out. King kicks Borne and then clobbers him over a chair and covers Borne for a two count. King punches Borne and knees him in the gut. King connects with some chairshots on Borne. King suplexes Borne onto a chair and covers Borne for a near fall. King slaps Borne in a headlock and then slams him onto a chair. King beats on Borne in the corner and then hits Borne with a garbage can. Borne fires back with a snap powerslam and we cut to a commercial.

Back from a commercial break, King hits The Coronation on Borne on the announce desk and then rolls Borne back in the ring. Borne kicks out of the pin. King takes off his belt and begins to whip Borne with the belt. King sends Borne into the ring post and then pulls out a table from under the ring. King sets the table up in the corner of the ring. As King is setting up the table, Borne comes from behind and belts King. King rolls out of the ring, Borne goes for a suicide dive but King smacks him with the belt. King sets up a chair between the ropes in the corner and then kicks Borne some more outside the ring. Borne slams King's head into the apron and then slingshots him into the chair that King had set up. King sends Borne into the steel steps. Borne is clocked with a chair and then King places Borne's head between the chair and it's back and tries to behead Borne. Borne moves out of the way and then spears King through the barricade. King is thrown back into the ring, and he clotheslines Borne out of the ring. King sets up the steel steps by the table he set up earlier. King goes out to get Borne but gets tripped on the apron. Borne whips King with the belt and King runs into the ring. Borne follows him in and whips him some more. King superkicks Borne and then tries to hit The Coronation through the table, but Borne counters and DDT's King on the steel steps. Borne hits Borne Again on King through the table and gets the win.

Winner: Myles Borne

Stevie Turner and Robert Stone talk to Ava on the phone. Ava is still in London, and asks Stone and Turner to handle the show today. Stone tells Ava that there are TNA wrestlers backstage and if she invited them. Ava can't make out what they're saying and she hangs up.

Ethan Page comes out to the ring when NXT comes back from a commercial break. Page says he should be in the ring to celebrate his victory over Tyler Breeze last week. Instead, we have a special guest from AAA in the crowd, Dr. Wagner Jr and he welcomes Wagner to NXT. Page says Wagner screwed him from winning at World's Collide and then invites Wagner to No Mercy. Page then invites Wagner to the ring for a match right now.

Match 2: Ethan Page -vs- Dr. Wagner Jr

Wagner runs in the ring and clotheslines Page and puts him in an ankle lock. Page taps out.

Winner: Dr. Wagner Jr

After the match, Wagner takes off his mask and it's Tavion Heights.

Jordynne Grace is backstage with the women's roster. Arianna Grace talks to Jordynne Grace and she tells her that they're not related and that's why Arianna talked to Blake Monroe. Jordynne Grace challenges Arianna Grace to a match.

Match 3 - WWE No. 1 Contender's Speed Match: Candice LeRae -vs- Lainey Reid

Zaria and Sol Ruca watch the match from the balcony. At the bell, LeRae knocks down Reid. Reid then slams down LeRae and covers her for a two count. LeRae kicks out of another pin attempt. LeRae kicks Reid down and both women fight on the apron. Reid kicks LeRae and LeRae tries to slam Reid on the apron. LeRae drops Reid face first on the apron and the flies off the apron onto Reid. LeRae drops Reid and puts her in a submission hold. Reid breaks the hold and LeRae tries to pin Reid. Reid backslides LeRae and LeRae tries to pin Reid. Reid kicks LeRae in the face and pins her.

Winner: Lainey Reid

A video package for Jaida Parker plays where she calls out Lash Legend.

Lyra Valkyria talks to Tatum Paxley backstage. Valkyria says everyone she becomes friends with goes crazy. Izzi Dame comes by and reminds Paxley that Valkyria will ditch her again, and Paxley leaves with Dame.

Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors are backstage with Andre Chase. Chase introduces Sam Mayer and Cole Custer to help them with their speed. DarkState comes in and the racecar guys talk about Joe Hendry. Dixon says Hendry's name and Hendry shows up. DarkState suggests a six man tag match.

Match 4: Jordynne Grace -vs- Arianna Grace

AG attacks JG before the bell even rings. The bell rings and JG punches AG against the ropes. AG is kicked and chopped and JG drops her and then slams into her in the corner. JG slams AG down and AG pushes JG down and covers her for a two count. AG stomps on JG and then chokes JG against the ropes. AG slams down JG off the ropes and then misses an elbow. JG slams AG's head against the turnbuckles. AG is clotheslined a couple times and then hits a spinebuster on AG. JG hits the Direct Effect and gets the win.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

After the match, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo comes out and tends to Arianna Grace. Blake Monroe comes out with a garbage can full of weapons. Grace and Monroe hit each other with kendo sticks and chairs. Officials run down and break them up. Stevie Turner comes out with Robert Stone and says on Saturday, Monroe and Grace will have a weapons match. Stone adds onto the match and says it'll be a steel cage match.

Kelly Kincaid talks to Lainey Reid backstage. Reid says she finally got her chance and she's showing everyone what she can do. Fatal Influence walks by and Jacy Jayne wishes her luck and then tells Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx that she can handle Lola Vice on her own.

We come back from a break and Jacy Jayne makes her way out to the ring solo. Jayne says let's pretend last week didn't happen and she wasn't pinned by Rhea Ripley. Jayne talks about how she's been the champ for 100 days and how she's destroyed every label the WWE Universe has put on her. She talks about how Lola Vice thinks she can dethrone her. She calls Vice a crossover act and says she's flashy and has a million followers on Instagram. She says Vice has improved but she isn't ready to be champ. Jayne says Vice is trying to recreate her story and Vice isn't the underdog, but Jayne is. Jayne talks about how Vice shakes her ass and Jayne busts her ass. Lola Vice comes out and interrupts Jayne. Vice says she's not surprised Jayne is talking about her ass, because at least she has an ass to shake. Vice says Jayne always needed an entourage and she does things alone. Vice talks about how this time she is different this time. She's more than a fighter, she's a WWE Superstar, she's a professional wrestler. She says she's going to win for everyone who has had her back. Vice says at No Mercy she will show Jayne no mercy and will knock her out. Jayne calls Vice and the crowd fickles. Jayne says sure Vice will give her a good beating but because Vice is looking for validation she's doing it for the wrong reason. Jayne says regardless of all that, and whether she leaves with broken bones or not, she'll leave as champion. Jayne calls Vice a disappointment and Vice knocks Jayne out with a back elbow. Vice dances with the belt as Jayne is laid out.

Match 5: DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) w/Cutler James -vs- Joe Hendry, Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors w/Andre Chase

DarkState attack everyone before the bell rings. Shugars beats on Connors at first and Griffin is tagged in. Lennox is tagged in right after and he slams down Connors and covers for a two count. Dixon is tagged in and Lennox is double teamed. Dixon hits a crucifix pin and Lennox kicks out. Dixon takes down Lennox with a clothesline and Lennox is covered for a two count. Hendry is tagged in and Lennox is double teamed and then Hendry slams Lennox in the corner. Lennox punches Hendry and Hendry chops Lennox. Lennox, Shugars and Griffin are all sent outside the ring. Dixon takes out Lennox and Shugars with a suicide dive splash and we cut to a commercial.

Back to NXT, Dixon is quadruple teamed by DarkState and then Lennox starts punching out Dixon on the outside. Dixon is sent back in the ring and Lennox covers him for a near fall. Griffin is tagged in and Shugars is tagged in and Dixon gets double teamed and Shugars covers for two. Dixon and Shugars punch each other and Shugars gets Dixon in a headlock. Dixon punches his way out of the hold, Griffin is tagged in and Lennox is tagged and Dixon is double teamed some more and then taken down with a clothesline by Lennox who covers Dixon and Dixon kicks out. Lennox punches Dixon in the corner and Dixon tries to fight back. Shugars is tagged in and Griffin is tagged in and Dixon is double teamed and covered for two. Hendry tries to help and gets knocked off the apron. Griffin beats on Dixon in the corner. Shugars is tagged in and then Lennox is. Dixon tags in Hendry. Hendry takes out all of DarkState, minus Cutler. Griffin takes out Hendry allowing Lennox to try to get at Hendry but Hendry suplexes Griffin. Connors is tagged in and he kicks Lennox. Connors comes off the top rope and Dixon dodges it but Connors kicks Griffin and then hits a DDT on Shugars. Connors jumps out onto James outside the ring. Connors gets back in the ring and kicks Griffin and takes down Lennox. Shugars is tagged in and kicks Connors and Connors gets triple teamed. Shugars then covers Connors and gets the win.

Winners: DarkState

A video package for Ricky Saints plays.

Kelly Kincaid talks to Je'Von Evans. Evans talks about beating Josh Briggs on Saturday. We hear things crashing on the ground. The camera finds Jazmyn Nyx laid out. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne walk in and think of who it could have been. Jayne says it was time they drop Nyx anyway, and they leave as an official calls for medical.

In the crowd we see a whole bunch of TNA Wrestlers who want to watch the upcoming match.

Match 6 - Winner Take All Match: Trick Williams -vs- Oba Femi

Williams goes to kick Femi but Femi catches the kick. Williams chops Femi and Femi blocks some kicks. Femi punches Williams and both men dodge a bunch of each other's moves. Williams kicks Femi and Femi pushes Williams down. Femi takes down Williams with a body check and Williams is then knocked out of the ring. Williams counters a chokeslam but then is clotheslined on the apron. Williams is knocked out of the ring and Femi comes out and gets slammed onto the apron. Williams stares down Mike Santana who jumps the barricade and stands face to face with Williams and then gets on commentary. Williams chops Femi and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Williams has Femi in a chokehold on the mat. Femi powers out and Williams then clubs Femi on his back. Williams slams down Femi and then hits a Rock Bottom and Femi is covered for a quick one count. Williams is chokeslammed and then Femi hits some forearms. Femi takes down Williams with a flying forearm and then slams down Williams. Femi covers for a near fall. Williams kicks Femi three times and covers Femi and Femi kicks out. Williams comes off the top rope and gets caught and Femi then tosses Williams across the ring. Williams hits a Hurricanrana and covers Femi for a two count. Williams hits Femi with Trick Shot and Femi kicks out of the pin. Femi hits Fall from Grace and Williams kicks out. Williams and Femi punch each other in the middle of the ring. Femi and Williams slam into each other and Femi takes Williams out of the ring with a clothesline. Williams sends Femi into the steel steps and then talks shit to Mike Santana. Santana attacks Williams and the ref calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Trick Williams

After the match, the TNA Roster and NXT roster start fighting. As all hell breaks loose, Ricky Saints eyes the NXT Title, and Oba Femi stops him from taking it and the show goes off the air.