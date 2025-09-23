×
WWE Raw Viewership On Netflix Holds Steady For September 15 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 23, 2025
WWE RAW’s September 15 episode maintained steady global viewership on Netflix.

Data from Netflix shows that the episode ranked seventh worldwide with 2.6 million viewers and 5.3 million hours watched. While the total views were identical to the previous week, the hours viewed rose from 5.1 million. RAW was also a top 10 show in 12 countries. The overall top spot went to Wednesday: Season 2 with 7.2 million views.

The September 15 episode opened with John Cena addressing the crowd, hyping his Wrestlepalooza showdown with Brock Lesnar. Stephanie Vaquer picked up a victory over Kairi Sane as she prepared for her Women’s World Championship clash with IYO SKY. Lyra Valkyria also secured a win against Roxanne Perez in singles action.

The main event saw Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker score a statement victory, defeating LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in tag team competition.

