WWE Raw Viewership On Netflix Holds Steady For September 15 Episode

WWE RAW’s September 15 episode maintained steady global viewership on Netflix.
Data from Netflix shows that the episode ranked seventh worldwide with 2.6 million viewers and 5.3 million hours watched. While the total views were identical to the previous week, the hours viewed rose from 5.1 million. RAW was also a top 10 show in 12 countries. The overall top spot went to Wednesday: Season 2 with 7.2 million views.
The September 15 episode opened with John Cena addressing the crowd, hyping his Wrestlepalooza showdown with Brock Lesnar. Stephanie Vaquer picked up a victory over Kairi Sane as she prepared for her Women’s World Championship clash with IYO SKY. Lyra Valkyria also secured a win against Roxanne Perez in singles action.
The main event saw Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker score a statement victory, defeating LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in tag team competition.
Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 23rd 2025
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sep. 24th 2025
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Sep. 26th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 26th 2025
Huntington, West Virginia
Sep. 27th 2025
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Sep. 27th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 28th 2025
Raleigh, North Carolina
Sep. 29th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 30th 2025
Hollywood, Florida
Oct. 1st 2025
Lakeland, Florida
Oct. 2nd 2025
Cincinnati, Ohio
Oct. 3rd 2025
Leave a Comment ()