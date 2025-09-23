×
John Cena Vs AJ Styles Set For WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 23, 2025
John Cena Vs AJ Styles Set For WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

John Cena and AJ Styles are set to collide one final time before Cena officially retires.

WWE has confirmed that the two will face off at Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11. It will mark Cena’s last-ever match in Australia as he winds down his career with only a few appearances left before his farewell tour concludes in December.

The match was officially announced today by Paul “Triple H” Levesque on social media, following weeks of buildup online. Cena pushed for the showdown, calling for Levesque to give the fans what they wanted, and once Styles accepted, the match was made official.

“@JohnCena vs. @AJStylesOrg is a match we all want to see,” Levesque wrote. “And at #WWECrownJewel…we will.”

Cena and Styles have a storied history, having delivered classics at SummerSlam 2016 and the 2018 Royal Rumble. This will be their first singles match since then, adding further anticipation to the contest. Cena enters Crown Jewel following a decisive loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza earlier this month.

Crown Jewel: Perth begins at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, October 11. The event will stream live on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Updated card for Crown Jewel: Perth:

  • WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to crown the 2025 Men’s Crown Jewel Champion

  • WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to crown the 2025 Women’s Crown Jewel Champion*

  • John Cena vs. AJ Styles

*If Jade Cargill or Nia Jax capture the WWE Women’s Championship from Stratton on SmackDown this Friday, they will replace her in the women’s Crown Jewel title match.

