Kris Statlander Set For First AEW Women’s World Title Defense On Dynamite

Kris Statlander’s first defense of the AEW Women’s World Championship has been made official.
Tony Khan confirmed that Statlander will put her title on the line against Mina Shirakawa on this week’s AEW Dynamite.
“After her All Out World Title win, Statlander said she wants be a fighting champ! On a winning streak + aiming to avenge Toni, Mina’s stepped up! Stat vs Mina TOMORROW!” Khan posted on social media.
Statlander captured the championship at AEW All Out by pinning Toni Storm in a four-way bout. She secured the victory with a seatbelt pin, a maneuver often associated with Wheeler Yuta. When asked about the move at the post-show press conference, Statlander made it clear she was not simply copying Yuta.
“Well, Tony, he’s not the only one that’s ever used the seatbelt pin. There have been some greats before him like Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor that have also maybe used that as a more signature thing,” she explained. “Maybe it’s not exactly Yuta that I’m emulating.”
This week’s AEW Dynamite will take place at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Updated lineup for AEW Dynamite:
Tony Khan has an important announcement
Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero vs. Mark Briscoe, Hologram, and a mystery competitor
AEW Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
