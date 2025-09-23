JBL Says Vince McMahon Almost Approved His WWE Comeback

WWE Hall of Famer JBL revealed on Something to Wrestle With that he has come close to stepping back in the ring several times since retiring in 2009, including a WWE storyline Vince McMahon nearly greenlit and even a scheduled TNA match this past summer.
JBL explained that he once pitched McMahon an idea to team with Heath Slater during their “JBL and Cole Show” days. “There was a time with Heath Slater, we were doing the JBL and Cole show, and he was my nephew Clem,” JBL said. “I wanted to do a spot where I came back and tag team with Heath… I talked to Vince about it. He really thought about it hard, and he almost did it. I was hoping that he would. The first thing he says is ‘interesting,’ and I could tell that he wasn’t shooting it down, but he ended up, he ended up killing it.”
More recently, JBL was set for a match in TNA but backed out over creative differences. “I had a scheduled match for TNA for this past summer,” he revealed. “The guy who was in the creative at the time, we had a disagreement about what he wanted, and I didn’t think it made sense, and so I walked.”
He also admitted he was in talks about appearing at the first All In in 2018. “There was some times where I flirted with different stuff, and during the time when that AEW All In, came in, I flirted with just some different stuff, about doing some things with, you know, some of the guys that were putting a lot of stuff together, it never worked out, because they kind of went on with Tony Khan and did some stuff and went a different direction.”
Since his official retirement after a 21-second loss to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 25, JBL has only made cameo appearances, including entering the 2014 Royal Rumble. Despite his flirtations, he has not had a formal match in more than 15 years.
