Randy Savage’s Life Story Headed To Hollywood With Macho Film

Randy “Macho Man” Savage is set to get the Hollywood spotlight with a major biopic now in development.

According to Deadline, Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson and Johnny Ryan Jr.’s Artists for Artists production company are bringing Savage’s story to the big screen. The film, appropriately titled Macho, will be based on a finished script written by Savage’s late brother Lanny Poffo alongside Eric Shapiro.

Savage, born Randy Poffo, died in 2011 at the age of 58. A second-generation wrestler and former minor league baseball player, he became one of the most colorful and influential stars in the 1980s. From his early days in ICW, where he and his brother worked under their father Angelo Poffo, to his era-defining rivalry with Jerry Lawler in Memphis, Savage built his reputation as a performer who thrived on intensity and spectacle.

The movie is expected to showcase his WWF debut in 1985, his partnership with Miss Elizabeth, and his classic Intercontinental title match with Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III. It will also cover his feuds with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior, and Jake Roberts, as well as his WWF Championship victory at WrestleMania IV. Savage’s later WCW run will highlight his continued role as a major figure during the Monday Night War years.

After leaving wrestling in 2001, Savage turned to acting and music before largely stepping away from public life. His contributions were honored with a posthumous induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, presented by his brother Lanny.

The project arrives as interest in Savage’s legacy and that of Miss Elizabeth is once again growing. A special exhibit dedicated to Miss Elizabeth is currently open at the Capital City Museum in Frankfort, Kentucky, showcasing original WWF-era gowns and memorabilia through April 2027.

Johnny Ryan Jr. praised Savage as “the greatest showman of all time and the OG bad boy of entertainment,” while Kenan Thompson added, “Macho Man is hands down one of the greatest of all time and can’t wait to bring his story to the screen!”

