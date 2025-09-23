×
Former WWE Stars Capture AJPW Tag Titles In Tokyo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 23, 2025
Xyon Quinn and Odyssey Jones have captured the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

Competing under the shortened names Xyon and Oddysey, the duo defeated Hideki Suzuki and Kengo Mashimo at Tuesday’s event inside Arena Tachikawa Tachihi in Tokyo. The match ended when Xyon delivered a flying headbutt and pinned Suzuki to seal the victory.

Jones was released from WWE in September 2024, with his exit linked to domestic violence allegations made by a former girlfriend. At the time of his departure, he had been involved in a developing storyline with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. He debuted for All Japan Pro Wrestling last month during the 2025 Ōdō Tournament and has since aligned with Xyon and Shotaro Ashino as part of the “Havoc” faction.

Xyon Quinn, real name Daniel Vidot, originally signed with WWE in 2018 and stayed with the company until his release in 2024. He was previously engaged to current AEW star Harley Cameron.

