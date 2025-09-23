Andrade Confirmed For House Of Glory Superclash Debut In Long Island

House of Glory has officially confirmed Andrade for its upcoming Superclash event.

The show will take place on Saturday, November 15 at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York, marking the promotion’s debut on Long Island. Tickets for the event went on sale today.

As first noted by Fightful, Andrade will wrestle at Superclash in what will be one of his first appearances since leaving WWE earlier this month. He is also set to compete at The Crash in Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, October 3 at the Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez Moreno.

Andrade’s second run with WWE began when he returned as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Less than two years later, his exit was confirmed. Dave Meltzer discussed the circumstances on Wrestling Observer Radio, explaining:

“I’ve seen all the speculation everywhere and I don’t know the whole story but I do know it was a discipline thing. It was not his doing at all.“

He added:

“A couple of weeks ago there was a disciplinary thing and all I know is it was at a TV shoot and he was told to go home and he’s not been used since. I was told it was not drug related, it was not alcohol related, it was not marriage related. Nobody would tell me what it was, but it was enough to be sent home.”

