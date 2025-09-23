×
Cody Rhodes Tops PWI 500 For 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 23, 2025
Pro Wrestling Illustrated has officially released its Top 500 rankings for 2025, and leading the pack is WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The “American Nightmare” claims the number one position following a remarkable evaluation period in which he captured and defended WWE’s top championship while solidifying his status as the company’s central figure.

The Top 10 for 2025 is listed below:

  1. Cody Rhodes

  2. Jon Moxley

  3. Gunther

  4. “Hangman” Adam Page

  5. Hirooki Goto

  6. Jey Uso

  7. Swerve Strickland

  8. Seth Rollins

  9. Mistico

  10. Will Ospreay

This year’s rankings cover August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2025, with placement determined by several criteria:

  • In-Ring Achievement: championships, records, and tournament victories

  • Influence: visibility and prestige within a promotion and industry-wide

  • Technical Ability: match quality, skill, and in-ring storytelling

  • Competition: success against high-caliber opponents

  • Activity: at least 10 singles matches within the period (or six across separate months)

