Cody Rhodes Tops PWI 500 For 2025

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has officially released its Top 500 rankings for 2025, and leading the pack is WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The “American Nightmare” claims the number one position following a remarkable evaluation period in which he captured and defended WWE’s top championship while solidifying his status as the company’s central figure.

The Top 10 for 2025 is listed below:

Cody Rhodes Jon Moxley Gunther “Hangman” Adam Page Hirooki Goto Jey Uso Swerve Strickland Seth Rollins Mistico Will Ospreay

This year’s rankings cover August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2025, with placement determined by several criteria: