Cody Rhodes Tops PWI 500 For 2025

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has officially released its Top 500 rankings for 2025, and leading the pack is WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
The “American Nightmare” claims the number one position following a remarkable evaluation period in which he captured and defended WWE’s top championship while solidifying his status as the company’s central figure.
The Top 10 for 2025 is listed below:
Cody Rhodes
Jon Moxley
Gunther
“Hangman” Adam Page
Hirooki Goto
Jey Uso
Swerve Strickland
Seth Rollins
Mistico
Will Ospreay
This year’s rankings cover August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2025, with placement determined by several criteria:
In-Ring Achievement: championships, records, and tournament victories
Influence: visibility and prestige within a promotion and industry-wide
Technical Ability: match quality, skill, and in-ring storytelling
Competition: success against high-caliber opponents
Activity: at least 10 singles matches within the period (or six across separate months)
