Former WWE NXT UK Star Confirms Retirement Match

A former WWE star has confirmed when and where his final match will take place, and it is set to be a memorable one alongside an ECW legend.

On September 16, former NXT UK talent Wild Boar revealed that he would be stepping away from wrestling indefinitely, reflecting on a journey that took him from backyard shows to WWE. He noted at the time that he still had one final booking left, and now that farewell match has been announced.

Wild Boar will wrestle for the last time on October 19 at Slammasters Wrestling’s Final Fall event. He will team with Rhino to face Greedy Souls, the duo of Danny Jones and Brendan White.

Taking to Facebook, Wild Boar explained why this particular match means so much to him.

“To the shock of nobody, I idolised Rhino growing up and having the chance to team with him for the second time is not lost on me at all.

“I’ll never take credit for anyone because it’s a personal determination which they have and then some… but Danny Jones and Brendan White, aside from being two of the very best around, are two people I had a hand in helping early on and more importantly two of my best friends, so for them to be involved is very special to me.

“If this is the last one for me, it couldn’t be more perfect.

“I appreciate Slammasters Wrestling for putting this on, and I am very thankful.”

Wild Boar first appeared in WWE during the United Kingdom Championship Tournament in 2018 before competing regularly in NXT UK until 2022. His opponent Danny Jones also worked for WWE during that era, featuring on NXT UK between 2019 and 2022.