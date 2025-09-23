John Cena Hints At Next Showdown As Brock Lesnar Rivalry Ends

John Cena’s showdown with Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza is now officially in the history books. Cena was defeated decisively by Lesnar, and according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, fans should not expect another chapter between the two.

“As of this weekend, I am told that this is it. There isn’t going to be another Brock Lesnar, John Cena match. That was their last match and Brock is not his final opponent. So, I don’t know what to say now,” Alvarez explained.

While Cena’s rivalry with Lesnar has reached its end, the 16-time World Champion may already have his next opponent lined up. Cena hinted at a possible match against AJ Styles during Crown Jewel by posting “#CenavsStyles Thoughts? #WWERaw” on social media Monday night.

Cena has a number of appearances scheduled in the months ahead, including his farewell bout in December: