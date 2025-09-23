×
WWE Takeover Leads To Major Salary Boost For AAA Wrestlers

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 23, 2025
WWE’s purchase of AAA is already changing the landscape of Mexican wrestling, and the results are proving positive for talent. One of the biggest shifts comes with the expectation that AAA wrestlers will soon be earning salaries on par with those of NXT talent.

During an interview with Lucha Libre Online, the outlet’s Vice President Michael Morales revealed that AAA is preparing to raise its base pay scale to match NXT’s, noting that the move is designed to help cover cost of living expenses for performers.

Morales explained that WWE’s Spanish office in Mexico already provides strong wages for both performers and production staff, adding that AAA has financial support to improve conditions. He further shared that AAA intends to take care of travel-related costs for talent working in the United States, including hotel and meals.

“AAA will match the basic NXT salary, because WWE’s Spanish office in Mexico pays very good money; on-air talent get good money; production gets very good money. How do I know this? Hugo Savinovich has his connections; I have mine; and we both know there’s, excuse the expression, a crapload of money. So the expectation is that AAA will match NXT salaries to cover cost of living; and when they travel to the U.S., they pay hotel, meals, everything, so that’s the idea,” Morales stated.

For AAA talent, this is viewed as a major step forward, particularly now that the company’s new structure prevents them from appearing on U.S. independent shows.

