Piper Niven Injury Raises Serious Concerns About Her WWE Future

Piper Niven has been absent from in-ring action since the August 22, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown. Her situation was recently addressed by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, where he provided an update on her condition.

“Fightful Select reported she is out with an undisclosed injury. I think we had reported that previously, but I guess they wrote ‘we didn’t hear what the specific injury was,’ just that they don’t know how bad it is at this point. And that is all true, but I can also tell you there’s concern that it could be career-ending. So whatever it is, I mean it’s serious. Hopefully she can come back, but she is out due to injury,” Alvarez explained.

While Niven remains sidelined, Chelsea Green took to Twitter/X with her own unique spin on the situation, keeping in line with her over-the-top character.

“Our beloved Head of SecHERity, Slaygent P, is currently out on a top-secret special assignment. In her absence, the Secret Hervice will be accepting intel dossiers (a.k.a. resumes, for you dummies) and video submissions for a potential fill-in candidate. Only those with a license to slay, investigative background of HERlock Holmes and an impeccable record of SHEcurity will be looked at.

xoxo

President of Chelsea Green Fandom,

Chelsea Green 🫡 🇨🇦 🇺🇸”