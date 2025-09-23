×
MVP Slams Wrestling Media And Shuts Down Tony Khan Rumor

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 23, 2025
MVP has once again made his feelings clear about wrestling media and the spread of backstage rumors.

In a recent appearance on TMZ Inside The Ring, the former WWE star addressed speculation that AEW President Tony Khan is called “Snowman” by talent behind the scenes. MVP wasted no time in dismissing the story.

“I don’t know where that came from. I don’t know who put that out there. The only snowman I know is Jeezy,” MVP said. “That’s not anything I’ve ever called him. I haven’t heard that. You got to remember, man, these people that run these, what are traditionally called dirt sheets. It’s all clickbait. They put shit out there because they want people to click and read the story… it’s just gossip passed off as legitimate journalism, and it’s laughable.”

MVP went further, blasting those who leak details to wrestling news outlets. “I think it’s a real bitch move to go and leak rumors about people you might like or dislike to the dirt sheets. That’s lame,” he stated.

He ended his comments with his sharpest words yet, taking direct aim at the wrestling media as a whole. “I feel that most of these dirt sheet people are leeches on pro wrestling, because what do they contribute to the business overall?” MVP asked. “They make a living off of it like parasites, but what do they contribute to the game?”

