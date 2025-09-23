Charlie Dempsey And Harlem Lewis Debut At NOAH N1 Finals

NXT talent made their presence known this week in Japan.
Charlie Dempsey and Harlem Lewis officially arrived at Korakuen Hall on Wednesday morning during the N1 Finals. Dempsey revealed that the pair will wrestle in at least two matches for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Their first bout is scheduled for October 4 in Nagoya, where they will go one-on-one. One week later, on October 11, they will join forces at Wrestle Odyssey inside Ryogoku Sumo Hall to face a NOAH team. Dempsey also teased a third match back at Korakuen Hall, though no date has been confirmed.
Their involvement was first confirmed by NOAH over the weekend. On last week’s episode of NXT, Dempsey told Wren Sinclair that he would be heading to Japan for a month and asked her to hold things down while he was away, noting that they were the only remaining members of the No Quarter Catch Crew.
While Harlem Lewis has yet to debut on NXT television, he has been featured on the second season of LFG and has wrestled on NXT Level Up.
Charlie Dempsey & Harlem Lewis will square off in a singles match on Oct. 4th in Nagoya, and then appear in a special NOAH vs WWE NXT match on Oct. 11th at Wrestle Odyssey in Ryogoku!! #noah_ghc #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OmN4x3V1V5, PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) September 23, 2025
