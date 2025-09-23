×
Intercontinental Title Match Announced For Next WWE Raw Lineup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 23, 2025
Next week’s edition of WWE Raw on Monday, September 29 is shaping up to be a big one, featuring a title defense, a high-stakes rematch from Wrestlepalooza, and another chapter in Bayley’s ongoing character arc.

The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as Dominik Mysterio defends against Rusev. The match was confirmed this past Monday after Rusev earned the opportunity by defeating Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh, one of Mysterio’s closest allies.

Fans will also get to see a continuation of the rivalry between The Usos and The Vision. In what promises to be a chaotic tornado tag match, Jey and Jimmy Uso will once again square off with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The two powerhouse members of The Vision already defeated the brothers on the grand stage of Wrestlepalooza, but the stipulation change could give the Usos a much-needed chance at redemption.

Meanwhile, Bayley’s inner conflict will once again take center stage when she goes one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. Bayley came out on top against Roxanne Perez this week, and her split-personality storyline continues to evolve with each appearance, leaving fans wondering what direction it will take next.

WWE Raw airs live Monday, September 29 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

  • Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev

  • Tornado Tag Team Match: Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

  • Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

