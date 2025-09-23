×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Asuka Betrays IYO SKY To Close Out WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 23, 2025
Asuka Betrays IYO SKY To Close Out WWE Raw

The closing moments of Monday Night Raw made it clear that the alliance between IYO SKY and Asuka has collapsed.

After Asuka defeated Rhea Ripley, she unleashed her mist on Ripley before continuing the attack. SKY rushed down to help, but instead of a reunion, she was struck down by Asuka, who ordered Kairi Sane to join in. Though hesitant at first, Sane eventually followed Asuka’s lead, leaving both Ripley and SKY laid out as the show ended.

The split has been brewing for weeks. Asuka has grown frustrated with SKY refusing her and Kairi’s support, including at Wrestlepalooza when SKY failed to capture the Women’s World Championship from Stephanie Vaquer. Sane has been caught in the middle, reluctantly obeying Asuka’s commands and looking conflicted.

Earlier in the night, Ripley challenged Asuka to a match after a tense backstage encounter. SKY pleaded with Ripley to cancel the bout, insisting that Asuka was like family, but Ripley refused and warned SKY to tread carefully. The warning proved prophetic, as the betrayal unfolded in brutal fashion.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 23rd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sep. 24th 2025

#dynamite

TNA Victory Road 2025

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sep. 26th 2025

#victory road

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 26th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Huntington, West Virginia

Sep. 27th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sep. 27th 2025

#no mercy

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 28th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy