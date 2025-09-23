Asuka Betrays IYO SKY To Close Out WWE Raw

The closing moments of Monday Night Raw made it clear that the alliance between IYO SKY and Asuka has collapsed.

After Asuka defeated Rhea Ripley, she unleashed her mist on Ripley before continuing the attack. SKY rushed down to help, but instead of a reunion, she was struck down by Asuka, who ordered Kairi Sane to join in. Though hesitant at first, Sane eventually followed Asuka’s lead, leaving both Ripley and SKY laid out as the show ended.

The split has been brewing for weeks. Asuka has grown frustrated with SKY refusing her and Kairi’s support, including at Wrestlepalooza when SKY failed to capture the Women’s World Championship from Stephanie Vaquer. Sane has been caught in the middle, reluctantly obeying Asuka’s commands and looking conflicted.

Earlier in the night, Ripley challenged Asuka to a match after a tense backstage encounter. SKY pleaded with Ripley to cancel the bout, insisting that Asuka was like family, but Ripley refused and warned SKY to tread carefully. The warning proved prophetic, as the betrayal unfolded in brutal fashion.

Asuka and Kairi, what have you done? 🫢



pic.twitter.com/mIjgPIYZO6 , WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2025

