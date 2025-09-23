WWE ID Women’s Championship Vacated

The future of the WWE Women’s ID Championship has now been confirmed.

On Monday, WWE ID revealed that the championship is officially vacant following Kylie Rae’s announcement that she is expecting a child.

“The WWE ID Women’s Championship is now vacant,” the brand shared in a statement. “WWE ID is proud that Kylie Rae will go in the record books as the first ever champion and sends congratulations on the addition to her family. Thank you, Kylie!”

Rae shared her pregnancy news after a fan asked why she had also stepped away from another independent championship. She responded by posting a photo of her baby bump.

This will be Rae’s second child with independent wrestler Isais Velazquez. Their first was born in October 2023. One year later, Rae signed with WWE’s ID program and went on to capture the inaugural Women’s ID Championship on August 1, defeating Zara Zakher and Zayda Steel in a triple threat tournament final at a GCW event.

